City of New Orleans hosts two-day utility assistance event

Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix
Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
New Orleans offering assistance to aid people facing utility shut-offs, here’s how you can apply.
ontinue to rise as the summer sun beats down, the City of New Orleans has unveiled another round of utility assistance to help those facing shut-offs.
Murders continue in New Orleans, just hours after city leaders announce policy changes to NOPD
Two more people were killed in separate shootings Thursday night in the Lower Ninth Ward. The violence comes at a time when the NOPD's ranks are dropping. Now, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson are hoping some changes will convince officers to stay.
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup
When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7
Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans
Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
2 shootings reported in New Orleans East on Saturday, one involving a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported another shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday. According to reports, a juvenile was shot in the 6000 block of Downman Road around 4:27 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated. The other shooting happened around...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to propose across-the-board raises for thousands of city employees
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is maneuvering to increase employee wages across all city departments in her administration’s latest attempt to deal with a crippling labor shortage. It would be the first across-the-board pay hike for city employees in several years, potentially covering every member of the city workforce. The administration...
Jefferson Parish residents can now apply for emergency mortgage assistance
Through the Jefferson Community Action Program JeffCAP, a $40,000 donation from the non-profit will cover up to three months of payments for eligible applicants.
Blake Pontchartrain: Mangin's Iron Works made wrought iron balconies, fences and railings in the French Quarter for almost 100 years
In 1975, I purchased a wrought iron fence and gate from a home being demolished on Royal Street. I installed it at my home. There is a manufacturer’s tag attached that says “C.A. Mangin, 621 Bourbon St., N.O.” What can you tell me about my fence?. T-Bud.
The Great American Seafood Cook-Off is underway in New Orleans, but be sure to grab the umbrella!
The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off is underway in New Orleans! There you can find lots of food and fun, but you may want to keep an umbrella handy as the weekend moves forward. We do have rain and storms around the area Friday but as expected this activity...
Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
New Orleans City Council sues the mayor over huge tract of land
The New Orleans City Council is suing New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The council is trying to force the mayor to stop paying revenue from the Edward Wisner Trust to a number of other entities.
Safe Schools Louisiana gives students a way to report bullying, violence weapons and other campus dangers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in northwest Louisiana have access to an app that provides young people with a way to report issues that threaten campus safety or the if they know a fellow student plans to self harm. Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans developed the Safe Schools Louisiana...
City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
City Council asks judge to block Mayor Cantrell’s Wisner Land Trust plan
The City Council July 29 asked a civil district court judge to block Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s handling of the Wisner Land Trust, arguing she has illegally diverted millions of dollars away from the city into the pockets of private interests. It is the latest installment in an ongoing battle...
New Orleans seeking to end federal consent decree
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced Thursday that it is seeking to terminate the years-long federal consent decree. The federal consent decree was enacted more than a decade ago by the United States Department of Justice after an investigation found that the NOPD had a pattern of unconstitutional policing.
Little Woods shooting Saturday morning leaves man wounded, details limited
Just before 10:40 a.m., officers responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Bill Street. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Lower Ninth Ward
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that left two people dead and another injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. Police said the first shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lamanche Street. Two people were shot at...
