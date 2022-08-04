ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Weather: Flood watch in effect until Friday evening, severe storms possible

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWKd3_0h5HVScs00

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Northern Kentucky, Southwest Ohio, and Southeast Indiana.

In Southwest Ohio, Clermont, and Hamilton counties are included in the advisory.

In Northern Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson counties could be impacted by the storm.

In Southeast Indiana, Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland, counties are included in the advisory.

According to the National Weather Service, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

People in the watch areas should keep an eye on the weather and be prepared for immediate action should heavy rains and flooding occur.

Residents are encouraged to avoid low-lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.

The flood watch will remain in effect through Friday evening.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall Friday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to expected rain totals. Expect impactful showers and thunderstorms between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. moving from the southwest towards the northeast. Standing water could impact travel. Parts of the Tri-State are under a Flood Watch until 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Showers, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds, heavy rain possible

Today will be rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and both becoming likely by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Some of the storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain, which could damage trees, cause outages or cause local flooding.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Flooding blocks lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — High waters are starting to affect traffic in downtown Cincinnati, Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the two right lanes along northbound I-71 at U.S. 50 and Columbia Parkway are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advise to use caution, though traffic appears to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
City
Kenton, OH
City
Ripley, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

New traffic pattern starts Monday in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The conversion of East McMillan Street and William Howard Taft Road between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue to two-way streets will begin on Monday, August 8. McMillan is currently eastbound only and Taft is westbound only in these portions of East Walnut Hills. Drivers will now be...
CINCINNATI, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Last minute family getaway right in Butler County

There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Low hanging wires disrupt traffic in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Low hanging wires are affecting traffic in Hamilton Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police reported in a tweet that eastbound U.S. 22 is closed between Stubbs-Mill Road and Zoar Road due...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campbell#Gallatin
WLWT 5

A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays

COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert canceled

CINCINNATI — The Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert, originally scheduled to take place at Owl's Nest Park in Evanston, then moved to Withrow High School has been canceled. "In coordination with our community partners in Evanston, we've decided to cancel tonight's Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert at Owls Nest/Withrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kings Island debuts two new passes

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
NWS
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Here's a full list of events

CINCINNATI — From hitting the water to cheers with non-alcoholic drinks, there's plenty to do around town this weekend. Find the full list of events below. Ohio River Paddlefest: Ohio River Paddlefest continues this weekend. On Wednesday, they held their annual Sunrise Paddle and on Friday, the fun gets...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

21-year-old driver killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old driver is dead in an early morning crash in Morgan Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to a report of a vehicle on its top with a person trapped inside in the 3800 block of California Road at about 6:30 a.m.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along the interstate near Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI — A crash is causing delays along the interstate near Carthage, Wednesday afternoon. Traffic is moving slowly along southbound I-71 at Ronald Reagan Highway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Galbraith Road. Authorities advise...
CINCINNATI, OH
lanereport.com

American Airlines announces new service from CVG to Raleigh-Durham

ERLANGER, Ky. — American Airlines is announcing a new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The new flight to Raleigh will operate daily beginning January 10, 2023 (CVG’s 76th anniversary). American will fly the Embraer 175 aircraft with 12 First Class and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Colerain Township police. Police said at 4:15 p.m. Hamilton Avenue will remain closed “for several hours.”. It happened around noon at the Interstate 275 overpass...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy