Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat for now, slight relief down the road

Read on www.ksn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSN.com
Steamy weekend, next front brings changes
It is going to be a dangerously hot start to the weekend. After a break from triple digit highs yesterday, they will make a return today. Heat indices will get as high as 105 to 107. Hot temperatures will feel oppressive so any outdoor activity should include frequent breaks and drinking plenty of water.
Potentially dangerous heat in the forecast this weekend for Kansas
Dangerous heat for Kansas and elsewhere across the U.S., Sedgwick County under a heat advisory into Saturday evening. Steve and Ted get the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat locks in through the weekend
A random bubble up shower or storm is possible across south central Kansas through midday. Severe weather not expected, but a brief heavy downpour is possible if you are lucky enough to experience one. Aside from that, expect a mix of sun and clouds across the state with highs in the 90s and a few in the lower 100s. Those to the north will be slightly cooler.
Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport
Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel
It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
kmuw.org
Have plants, will travel: A Kansas woman takes her business on the road
A K-State graduate hopes to make homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener. The wheels on the bus make south-central Kansas greener. What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen — no pun intended. Goosen operates Renata's Garden,...
KWCH.com
Travel expert gives insight on fuel-price outlook
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans are finally starting to see some relief at the pump when they fill up their vehicles as the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline continues its steady decline. Thursday, Aug. 4, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was...
wichitabyeb.com
Bite Size News 8/6/22: Peachfest winner, Leaf Teahouse reopens, and more
ReBorn boutique & marketplace (a.k.a. Blood Orchards) hosted their annual Peachfest event. It brought together many food trucks who were tasked with creating a dish utilizing peaches. There were many delicious treats from Busy B’s, Funky Monkey Munchies, Big B’s Beef and others, but in the end it was Smokin Diner who won with their pulled pork sandwich with peach slaw.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV
When will Topgolf open? Here's a bird's-eye view of the construction progress
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "It's exciting for sure. I think it'll bring a lot of fun times over here and everything," said Kinley Swenson. The view from Swenson's apartment near Greenwich and K96 is much different than it used to be. Giant poles now tower over her at what will soon be Wichita's first ever Topgolf.
How gas prices have changed in Wichita in the last week
Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week.
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
KAKE TV
Victim identified after deadly south Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department identified the victim killed in an accident Friday night in south Wichita. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the collision near 58th and Broadway. They found Theodore Nance, 52, of Wichita, who had been hit by an SUV. EMS tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.
Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park
Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park Person in Wichita set fire at Evergreen Park
Wichita police identify man crossing Broadway with lawnmower who was fatally hit by SUV
The wreck happened at 10:18 p.m. near 58th and Broadway.
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Krispy Kreme is hoping to ease the pain at the pump with “Donut Deflation”. The doughnut maker is offering a dozen doughnuts for the average cost of a gallon of gas. Krispy Kreme is offering the promotion every Wednesday from now until Labor Day, so you can buy a dozen glazed […]
classiccountry1070.com
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day – Hero Haven
With over 2,000 Pop collectables on display, Hero Haven in Wichita is a place that toy collectors can’t miss. They have all sorts of different action figures and toys for all ages. They are the biggest carrier of the Pop collectables and take pride in having one that most...
Comments / 0