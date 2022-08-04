ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat for now, slight relief down the road

By Lisa Teachman
KSN.com
 2 days ago
KSN.com

Steamy weekend, next front brings changes

It is going to be a dangerously hot start to the weekend. After a break from triple digit highs yesterday, they will make a return today. Heat indices will get as high as 105 to 107. Hot temperatures will feel oppressive so any outdoor activity should include frequent breaks and drinking plenty of water.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat locks in through the weekend

A random bubble up shower or storm is possible across south central Kansas through midday. Severe weather not expected, but a brief heavy downpour is possible if you are lucky enough to experience one. Aside from that, expect a mix of sun and clouds across the state with highs in the 90s and a few in the lower 100s. Those to the north will be slightly cooler.
KANSAS STATE
