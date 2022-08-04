Read on tri-statedefender.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Health fair for Shelby County students going back to school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools held events today to get students ready to get back on the grind when schools resume on Monday. They held a 2.2k mile fun-run that finished at the district’s third annual Community Health Fair. The health fair provided basic health screenings to get everyone off to a healthy start for the 2022-2023 school year.
Panel allows school voucher program to continue in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Nashville panel on Friday evening denied parents’ request to stop a controversial school voucher program. The Educational Savings Account program will allow low-income parents in Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Nashville Metro Schools to use state money to send their kids to private schools. “The...
Festival in Memphis gives back to the Raleigh community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For The Kingdom, a faith-based organization and retreat center, hosted the Raleigh Love Festival Tuesday August 2nd, at Raleigh Springs Civic Center. This event supplied families within the 38128 zip code with backpacks and supplies before the school year. Food trucks were also on site, as...
localmemphis.com
Memphis-Shelby County Schools deputy superintendents said they're ready to co-lead ahead of new school year
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools interim leaders assured parents and students they're ready to go—planning ahead of the district's 155th year, which starts on Monday. Deputy Superintendents Dr. John Barker and Dr. Angela Whitelaw will co-lead the district when class begins after the MSCS school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win
Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
Mayor says new lighting in Memphis will make streets safer
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Mayor Strickland hopes the city’s new project to upgrade 84,000 streetlight fixtures will provide an improved sense of security. “No longer will criminals have safe harbor to operate under cover of darkness,” Strickland said. WREG talked one-on-one with Strickland Wednesday about why he believes the new lights will curb crime. “Most violent […]
Whitehaven voters turn out for election day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Things were slow and steady in Whitehaven as voters began showing up to cast their ballots. It had all the sights and sounds of a block party outside the Whitehaven community center Thursday morning. However, this was a party with a purpose. Through the sea of signs, there were the final pushes […]
DeSoto Times Today
Mid-South Job Fair to be held Aug. 11 in Southaven
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair for Thursday, August 11, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located at 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven, MS. MDES, through the Governor’s Job Fair Network, partnered with the DeSoto County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tri-statedefender.com
Harris, Mulroy and Sugarmon – triple threat delivers on clean sweep
Democrats celebrated a spectacular night Thursday (Aug. 4) as a repeat performance of 2018’s blue wave rolled over the Shelby County general election. Democrats swept the county’s elected offices for mayor, sheriff, district attorney general, court clerks, Shelby County clerk, assessor of property, trustee, and register of deeds.
colliervilleh-i.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival Returning to Collierville
A hot air balloon festival will be returning to Collierville in the same location as last year but under a new name – Collierville Balloon Festival and new dates, Sept. 16–18. The non-profit organization, Collierville Balloon Festival, is hosting this community event. Proceeds from the festival will go...
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
actionnews5.com
The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kids get back into the swing of a new school year, school supplies are crucial to help them succeed. This year, The Salvation Army of Memphis is once again teaming up with Walmart to help local families in need get school supplies. That’s why they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Full Shelby County Election Results
COUNTY MAYOR (100% reporting) DISTRICT ATTORNEY (100% reporting) TERM LIMIT REFERENDUM (100% reporting) COUNTY CLERK (100% reporting) COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 1 (100% reporting) AMBER MILLS/Republican. 6,513 61.21%. DONNA MCDONALD-MARTIN/Democrat. 4,127 38.79%. COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 4 (100% reporting) BRANDON MORRISON/Republican. 11,777 68.96%. BRITNEY CHAUNCEY/Democrat. 5,300 31.04%. COUNTY...
WBBJ
Whiteville parties for a good cause
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
Controversial Memphis-Area District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Reelection Bid
Following years of a tough-on-crime approach, the Republican incumbent was bounced from office by a reform-minded law professor.
Mayor Strickland lashes out at owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments: ‘Step up or step out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor says he’s fed up with the owners and management of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven, after the complex racked up hundreds of code violations and crime reports. In the latest incident at Peppertree, a woman and young girl fell through a second-floor walkway that collapsed Tuesday night. Code Enforcement is […]
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 5-7
Friday, August 5, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fee-fi-fo-fum! I gotta get my work done. And if at the end of the day, my four-legged son trades my earnings for a handful of beans, we all know what that means: Beans, beans, the magical fruit, the more he eats, the more he … Well, let’s just say those beans aren’t going to grow into a beanstalk and I’m not about to climb up into the clouds and find a palace full of gold and fight off a giant. But, oh boy, if only a couple of seeds could transport you away from the humdrum. For now, though, it seems our imaginations will have to do, and the Carpenter Art Garden is the perfect place for those seeds of wonder to grow.
How to end homelessness in the Mid-South? Community leaders gather to find solutions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Shelby County leaders, advocates, and business owners gathered Thursday to have a discussion about ending homelessness in the Mid-South. The Community Alliance for the Homeless put on the event at the University of Memphis’ South Campus Thursday. They discussed how issues of poverty, health, violence, and inequity intersect with systems such as healthcare, criminal justice, veteran affairs, and affordable housing.
CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election
Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
Comments / 1