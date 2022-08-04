Wisconsin Primary Election: Where to vote, what's on ballot, more

Read on www.fox6now.com
Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9
There are only a few days until the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Greater Milwaukee Today
3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general
WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Election Officials Decide Not to Recommend Charges Against Man Who Committed Voter Fraud
(AP) Wisconsin election officials have decided not to recommend prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee ballots for other...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint
Your tax dollars pay for the Wisconsin Treasurer's Office, one with few official powers. Still, soon, you'll vote on narrowing the list of candidates.
Gov. Evers grants 49 more pardons, total pardons granted now 603
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday he has granted another 49 pardons, bringing his total number to 603 pardons.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political sci. prof. Chergosky on Wisconsin Trump rally, GOP governor primary
UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky, Ph. D., in studio for La Crosse Talk PM on Friday, as Donald Trump holds a rally on the other side of the state for his GOP governor candidate. As we discussed that race and other primaries, the number of diapers a baby...
WBAY Green Bay
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
milwaukeeindependent.com
George Wallace in Wisconsin: Book explores how the Badger State helped elevate a staunch segregationist
He was from out of state but garnered an enthusiastic following in Wisconsin. The media mocked him with unflattering stories and cartoons, and he mocked them back. His campaign message exploited ethnic and racial tensions, and he capitalized on rural and urban divisions. And he divided his own political party as well, with long-reaching effects. Fifty years before Donald Trump upended politics in the U.S. and in the Badger State, Alabama Governor George C. Wallace, an ardent proponent of racial segregation, threatened to do the same, and Wisconsin was a key element to his political success.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Germany Etinne
The U.S. Marshals service is asking for the public's help finding Germany Etinne. He’s wanted for violating his parole and domestic violence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Wisconsin State Fair is here!
The Wisconsin State Fair is here! The Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 4 – 14. Brian Kramp has a look at all the fun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 4 – 14
The Wisconsin State Fair is here! The Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 4 – 14. Brian Kramp is at the fair grounds with a look at the fun. With hundreds of vendor locations, there are more than a thousand food and beverage options to choose from at the Wisconsin State Fair. This year, over 80 of those options are brand new. From the Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick to the Gummy Bear Brat, there is something for everyone on this list.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
empowerwisconsin.org
Taxpayers pay $600,000 for defunder Barnes’ police protection
MADISON — If Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes still has any interest in defunding the police, perhaps he should start with his taxpayer-funded security detail. According to a Fox News Digital investigation, the presumptive Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate racked up a nearly $600,000 bill for his State Police detail over two years, while he was embracing the defund the police movement.
wpr.org
Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties
Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
On Milwaukee
14 new Wisconsin State Fair foods, reviewed and ranked
There are 70 new foods in which you can indulge at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. But which ones are worth trying?. I spent the bulk of opening day working my way through a list of mostly reader-suggested foods, tasting every single one. I've ranked 14 of them from worst to best (14 being the worst) and included my tasting notes for your reading enjoyment.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair: Teen, cow compete in junior livestock show
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - They spend roughly 20 minutes in the ring, but getting cows ready for the Wisconsin State Fair is a much lengthier process. For people like 16-year-old Jazmyn Heeg, it takes time – and patience – to get the animals ready for show. "We clip...
