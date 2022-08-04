LA Tech’s Forestry Club, Wildlife Society excel in regional conclaves

Read on bizmagsb.com
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
WDEF
Historic night for Coty & Weston Wamp offers reminder of their father’s legacy of service
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Election night was historic here in Hamilton County. The youngest county mayor in Tennessee. The first female, and second-youngest District Attorney in Hamilton County. And they happen to be brother and sister. The Wamps had a banner night, calling themselves “The New Generation of Leadership.”
styleblueprint.com
8 Remarkable State and National Park Lodges in the South
For the adventurous among us, checking off another state park is a badge of honor. The sights, the hikes, and the awe-inspiring views are an experience that goes beyond a vacation. But if you’re new to this type of travel, where you’re surrounded by miles of nature and wilderness, you might be wondering, “So … do I just pitch a tent?”
wvlt.tv
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
moderncampground.com
Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River
The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
WATE
Over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the demolition of the K-25 building there were over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from the East Tennessee Technology Park. The Environmental Management has coordinated clean-up efforts after the U-shaped K-25 building was demolished a few years ago. After removing the slabs from the facilities, there were samples of soil that was contaminated and needed to be replaced.
newstalk941.com
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland
It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WDEF
Local doctor gives Covid update: why the BA.5 variant will lead to more ‘long Covid’
The B-A 5 covid strain has been labeled as the most contagious variant so far by the C-D-C. Although the symptoms are reportedly more mild, health experts say this variant will lead to more cases of long covid. With back to school just around the corner around, we can expect...
smithcountyinsider.com
Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race
Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace passes away
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
1450wlaf.com
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
WTVCFOX
newstalk987.com
TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
chattanoogacw.com
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
wvlt.tv
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
wvlt.tv
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
TDOT: Fallen tree blocks lanes on I-75 in Loudon County, causes traffic backups
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A strong storm brought in heavy winds in East Tennessee. There is a Flood (Areal) Warning for Knox, Jefferson, Grainger, Claiborne, Union and Hamblen County until 8:15 p.m. These storms are reported to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour that may cause local...
