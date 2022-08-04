ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

Knox Farm State Park’s Bark Bash returns after 2-year hiatus

By Patrick Ryan
 2 days ago

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a two-year pandemic pause, Bark Bash is coming back to Knox Farm State Park on August 6.

The event will feature more than 50 vendors, four food trucks and 17 non-profits. And of course leashed, well-behaved and vaccinated dogs are welcome.

Guests of the event can shop, eat and adopt a new pup. Music will be provided by Tailor Made DJ, Trick Weens and the K9 All Stars will perform trick shows, and obedience training demonstrations will be on the agenda.

If your canine is up to the challenge, you can enter them into one of three contests — best trick, best costume and owner-dog look alike.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

  • PJ Cools to host Ten Lives Club ice cream ‘Sunday’

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here .

