Hartford, CT

Primary elections approaching fast

By Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Next Tuesday’s Primary election is fast approaching. We have been profiling big races for you to get to know the candidates.

Dominic Rapini is the party-endorsed candidate running for Secretary of the State. His main competition is State Representative Terri Wood.

Rapini is from Branford and works for tech giant Apple.

“Well, you know, in  Silicon Valley, I never talk about Samsung or Dell or any other products. I always talk about what I have to offer,” said Rapini.

Rapini wants new innovations to secure the ballot box like watermarks on ballots, new digital scanners, and a service strategy so cities and towns can afford upgrades.

“We can talk in 7 to $10 million, you know, for the outfit, all of our precincts. So I want to find a way that Hartford pays for this because this is essential,” said Rapini.

The Secretary of the state’s office oversees business registrations.

Rapini wants to connect businesses. “We lack the ability or the resource for businesses to connect with one another and identify each other through a common database or a clearinghouse.”

After garnering 15% of the delegate votes at the party convention Representative Wood from Darien earned a spot on the primary ballot.

State Representative Terrie Wood said, “I’m known for I excel at bringing good people together to solve complex issues.”

Wood a state representative for 14 years says she will be a conservative champion for businesses and has a 100-day plan to secure the state.

“Putting more clarity and consistency around our election system, followed very quickly by making sure our small businesses are communicated with very clearly and consistently and definitely lowering the fee,” added Rep. Wood.

A third Republican candidate dropped out.

As News 8 recently reported his name will be blacked out on the ballot.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill retired earlier this year.

There is also a democratic runoff for this seat.

In November, voters will decide with a ballot question whether Connecticut should be an early voting state. The next secretary of the state will have to oversee that policy shift if it happens.

Wood says she supports the concept but understands there are complications and parameters that need to be ironed out.

Rapini is against it however he would support it if Hartford (the legislature) came up with the extra funds needed to support the additional staffing of part-time election officials.

