ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Elderly dog found neglected and malnourished in Cape Coral home after caretakers fell ill

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An elderly dog was found malnourished and neglected in a Cape Coral Home.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services (LCDAS) removed a 15-year-old pitbull named from Boo from a home on SE 32nd Street.

According to the LCDAS report, the owner is in the hospital. His brother was taking care of the dog when he had his own medical emergency on July 30, that’s when first responders found Boo.

Neighbors said the brothers are ill.

The dog was found in a dark room with mounds of feces on the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yaWY_0h5HU2yG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W30KC_0h5HU2yG00

LCDAS said the dog had no food and water.

The dog was severely malnourished and was just skin and bones.

Ronnie Rossiter has lived on SE 32nd Street for 15 years and knows the owners. She said he hadn’t seen Boo in months.

“I had no clue I thought the dog had died,” Rossiter said.

Rossiter wishes her neighbors would have asked for help.

“One part of me makes me mad because they didnt ask I always ask them and then I run across if you need any help please you know,” Rossiter said.

Boo is now in LCDAS custody.

As of right now the owner is not facing animal cruelty charges.

Comments / 5

Into the Blue
2d ago

Come on..They cant let anyone know, the Dog is left alone?? Hospital Staff, Family, neighbors, Police?? Anyone??..Dont give that Dog back..unbelievable

Reply
3
iDontReply
2d ago

That kind of neglect doesn't happen in a few days. She needs a home where someone will actually love and care for her.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire tears through The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel

Fire and smoke wreaked havoc at the beloved Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel on Saturday night. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant. At least 10 fire trucks and three ambulances were at the scene. According to a former employee, the fire started just before...
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Lifestyle
Lee County, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Lee County, FL
Lifestyle
Cape Coral, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Lee County, FL
wfla.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Octavia Joseph

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl who vanished in Collier County. Octavia Joseph was last seen in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South in Naples, wearing a white T-shirt, green shorts and black slippers. Her shirt has the words “ninjas floss better” on it.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
WINKNEWS.com

Man sought in series of south Fort Myers car break-ins in

Crime Stopper is searching for a man accused of breaking into several cars in the area of Plantation and Idlewild on Aug. 1. The suspect stole wallets containing cash, credit cards, and personal identifications. He then used those cards at various Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples. If...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Golisano Children’s Hospital has a new facility dog

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida has 4 new paws on the ground and her name is Lemon. Dorian’s new forever friend is a 2-year-old golden retriever who came from Canine Assistants. Lemon will work alongside her primary handler, Taylor. A child life specialist with Hematology and Oncology....
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Cruelty#Caretakers#Medical Emergency#Feces
WINKNEWS.com

Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral

One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WESH

Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy