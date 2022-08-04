ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star

By Julian Resendiz
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago
Shygreywolf
2d ago

Wish I lived closer to one of these cities - I would be organizing a counter-protest to show support for our Border Patrol agents and Operation Lone Star.

9
Anthony Smith
2d ago

if your not US citizen then you Don't have US rights, and the remain in Mexico policy worked, its now with Biden the gates are wide open and basically abandoned by DHS and the government

8
Beth Crowder
2d ago

There’s more people that like the Governor and his policies and that includes Operation Lone Star. If you don’t like it, that makes me wonder Why?? The law enforcement have to protect themselves along with protecting us, law abiding citizens who go to sleep at night feeling a little safer because of Governor Abbott and Operation Lone Star. If you’re not a US citizen then you don’t belong here.

8
