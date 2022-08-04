ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Truck driver's trial to start in death of 7 motorcyclists

The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club will open Tuesday, more than three years after the crash in northern New Hampshire.Jurors visited the crash scene Monday and traced Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's route from an auto dealership in Gorham along U.S. Route 2 to the crash site in Randolph, about 10 miles away. Opening statements are expected Tuesday in the trial, which is being held in state superior court in Lancaster. The motorcyclists who died June 21, 2019, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island...
Spalding fire: Man dies in house blaze as passerby who tried to help injured

A man in his 50s has died in a house fire in Lincolnshire which also injured a passerby trying to help. The man was found dead after officers were called to reports of an explosion in the early hours of Sunday on Farrow Road, Spalding. Lincolnshire police said the property suffered “100 per cent damage” in Farrow Road, Spalding. A second man is receiving treatment after he suffered burns while trying to help as he passed by the fire. Police are now investigating the cause of the fire, as they are said they are “keeping an open mind”. The...
