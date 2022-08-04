A man in his 50s has died in a house fire in Lincolnshire which also injured a passerby trying to help. The man was found dead after officers were called to reports of an explosion in the early hours of Sunday on Farrow Road, Spalding. Lincolnshire police said the property suffered “100 per cent damage” in Farrow Road, Spalding. A second man is receiving treatment after he suffered burns while trying to help as he passed by the fire. Police are now investigating the cause of the fire, as they are said they are “keeping an open mind”. The...

ACCIDENTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO