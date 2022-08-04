Two more presumed cases of monkeypox reported in Lancaster County

Read on www.klkntv.com
Related
klkntv.com
Lancaster County law enforcement agencies introduce ‘Gov2Go’ app
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County are participating in a pilot program to help reduce failed court appearances. The program was introduced earlier this week and aims to continue testing the program’s efficiency over the next six months. It allows people to sign up...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County launches program to help young people quit vaping
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A text message-based program is now available in Lancaster County to help teens and young adults quit vaping. This is Quitting is a free and anonymous program designed for teens and young adults that provides tailored advice, cognitive and behavioral coping strategies and social support to help them stop using e-cigarettes.
klkntv.com
Local business owners collect school supplies to donate to Lincoln Public Schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Pencils, notebooks and crayons are not the only things that schools need to kick off the school year and a Facebook page of local business owners gathered to help bridge that gap. The Stock Our Classrooms craft and vendor show opened its doors today to do just...
klkntv.com
Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
klkntv.com
Moms who have children deployed overseas, collect donations to send care packages to our troops
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A good remedy for homesickness can come in the form of a good care package from a loved one. From food to small trinkets each one can help subside those feelings of wanting for home. Shoppers at Super Saver on 27th and Cornhusker highway added a bit...
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools delays opening of Ada Robinson Elementary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A few hours after the media took a tour of Ada Robinson Elementary School, Lincoln Public Schools decided to delay the opening. The school will not open on the first day of school on Aug. 15 but instead will be closed until Aug. 29. In...
klkntv.com
People’s City Mission working to keep homeless out of the heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With temperatures topping 100 on Saturday and an expected heat index around 110, it’s important for people to be able to stay cool. The People’s City Mission is working hard to make sure the homeless have a safe place to get out of the heat.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: State patrol suspects gunfire involved after four killed in northeast Nebraska town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol suspects foul play after four were killed in two house fires in a northeast Nebraska town. Authorities suspect that gunfire was involved at both crime scenes. Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, callers reported hearing an explosion at a home in Laurel,...
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
‘They’ll always be a part of us’: Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosts family party after 2-year hiatus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Family Party on Saturday for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the events in 2020 and 2021. Despite a sweltering heat index of between 108 to 110 degrees, 150 family members came out to the...
klkntv.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Scott Middle School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have begun an investigation into vandalism at a local middle school. On Wednesday, officers were sent to Scott Middle School after an employee found a broken window and spray paint at the school. Officers discovered the broken window on the southwest corner of...
klkntv.com
Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
klkntv.com
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
klkntv.com
SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
klkntv.com
RECALL ALERT: beverage products, fabric playhouses and gas furnaces
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Dozens of beverage products, including some branded Premier Protein, have been recalled due to possible contamination with a bacteria. According to the CDC, this bacteria can be found in dry goods and sewer water. Infection can be dangerous in infants and people over 65 with weakened immune systems. No illnesses or complaints related to these recalled products have been reported.
klkntv.com
Girl receives unexpected birthday present as Omaha zoo’s 1 millionth visitor in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Papillion girl received an unexpected present during a trip to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo for her birthday. Juliana Hunt turned 4 on Thursday and had one request for her mom: to ride the carousel at the zoo. As Jeanina Hunt entered the zoo...
Comments / 0