ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Two more presumed cases of monkeypox reported in Lancaster County

By Nolan Dorn
klkntv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Lancaster County launches program to help young people quit vaping

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A text message-based program is now available in Lancaster County to help teens and young adults quit vaping. This is Quitting is a free and anonymous program designed for teens and young adults that provides tailored advice, cognitive and behavioral coping strategies and social support to help them stop using e-cigarettes.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Lancaster County, NE
Health
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
klkntv.com

This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
klkntv.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Scott Middle School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have begun an investigation into vandalism at a local middle school. On Wednesday, officers were sent to Scott Middle School after an employee found a broken window and spray paint at the school. Officers discovered the broken window on the southwest corner of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cooler air is soon to arrive

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

RECALL ALERT: beverage products, fabric playhouses and gas furnaces

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Dozens of beverage products, including some branded Premier Protein, have been recalled due to possible contamination with a bacteria. According to the CDC, this bacteria can be found in dry goods and sewer water. Infection can be dangerous in infants and people over 65 with weakened immune systems. No illnesses or complaints related to these recalled products have been reported.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy