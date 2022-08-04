ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View Park-windsor Hills, CA

5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.

By Sandra Mitchell, Cindy Von Quednow, additional reporting by Nidia Becerra
 2 days ago

Video uploaded to the Citizen app shows a fiery crash at a Windsor Hills gas station on Aug. 4, 2022.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m.

Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through a red light — without braking — and strikes two vehicles in the intersection.

The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.

California Highway Patrol officials initially said six people were killed in the crash, but later updated the figure to five.

Among the fatalities: a pregnant woman and her infant, authorities said.

Witness Veronica Esquival said she covered her head for protection, as debris was flying wildly.

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands.”

Three vehicles were obliterated in the collision. At least two other were damaged.

“We have a total of at least six to seven vehicles involved, at minimum, at this time. Three became engulfed in flames,” said CHP spokesman Franco Pepsi.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Comments / 16

Omar Cuevas
2d ago

I work around this area and believe me there is so much people that don't respect traffic laws while driving.. it's just sad...

Reply
7
Hector Torres
2d ago

I drive by that intersection as a delivery driver fir that area. And every other day somebody blows thru some of those intersections in that area. RIP

Reply
4
Viktoria Terman
1d ago

Sudden onset of a seizure disorder such as gran mal, makes driver unconscious immediatelly and contracts muscles.If she had her foot on a gas pedal its it...For sure will be check driver' health history.But Amy explanation cannot fulfill 6 lost lifes and tragedy of their families...Prayers, prayers for their families.. Please live consciously🙏🙏💛💛

Reply
2
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
