Read on www.zip06.com
Related
Eyewitness News
Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team. The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend. Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
ABC6.com
‘Cumberland is back!’: Community sends off Little League State Champions
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Family, friends, and fans gave a championship send off to the Cumberland Little League team Thursday evening. The squad will head down to Bristol, Connecticut, Friday for the Metro Regional Tournament. Cumberland defeated Portsmouth Saturday evening. “Only 53 of those 6,500 teams will compete,” said...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland Little League faces must win game at Metro Region Tournament
BRISTOL, Conn. — Cumberland Little League dropped its opener Saturday in the Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. The team from Fairfield, Connecticut, defeated Rhode Island, 3-1. Cumberland faces New Jersey in Sunday's elimination game. Rhode Island is playing for the first time in Little League's new Metro Region,...
WGME
Bangor East advances in New England Little League tournament
BRISTOL, CT (WGME) -- Bangor East beat Brattleboro, Vermont in the opening round of the New England Little League tournament in Bristol, Connecticut Saturday morning. The 11 and 12-year-olds from Bangor shutout Vermont en route to a 3-0 win. Bangor will play the winner of the Middleboro, Massachusetts vs. Concord,...
Comments / 0