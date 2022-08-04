Read on www.zip06.com
2022 North Haven Girls’ Volleyball Schedule
Friday, Sept. 2: vs. Hand, Guilford, Foran, and West Haven at 3:45 p.m. (jamboree) Thursday, Sept. 8: at Sheehan at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: CIAC Early Season Tournament at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12: at Branford at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14: vs. Cheshire at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept....
2022 Haddam-Killingworth Girls’ Volleyball Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 1: at Mercy at 4 p.m. (scrimmage) Saturday, Sept. 3: at East Haven w/ Amity, Coginchaug, Fitch, Nonnewaug, Sheehan, and Woodland at 9 a.m. (jamboree) Monday, Sept. 5: at East Lyme at 10 a.m. (scrimmage) Friday, Sept. 9: at Lyman Memorial at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12: at...
2022 Valley Regional Girls’ Volleyball Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 30: vs. Windham at 5:30 p.m. (scrimmage) Thursday, Sept. 8: vs. East Hampton at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: vs. Waterford at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12: at Hale-Ray at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14: vs. Morgan at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19: at Cromwell at 6 p.m.
Bruce W. Thompson
The Honorable Bruce W. Thompson, retired New Haven Superior Court Judge, died July 30 at Apple Rehab in Guilford. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie (Pflug) Thompson. Judge Thompson was born Jan. 3, 1943 in New Haven, son of the late Harry and Anne (Mulrine) Thompson. He was a graduate of Boston College and the University of Connecticut Law School. He was a man who really lived and never compromised. He was a gifted hockey player and an enthusiastic fan. He could be found at the rail at all Yale home games. He was an avid fisherman and if you could awake early enough, you could join him. He was a purist who preferred lures to bait.
63rd Westbrook Muster Weekend Returns Aug. 26 & 27
The Westbrook Drum Corps Muster celebrates its 63rd anniversary on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Muster weekend kicks off with a tattoo on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at Ted Lane Field, 2-70 Fiske Lane, and the parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. Over 30 fife and drum corps from across New England and a guest corp from Ireland will march through the center of Westbrook, and the parade will culminate at Ted Lane Field for performances from individual corps. For more information, visit westbrookdrumpcorps.org.
Jerome John Havrda
Jerome John Havrda, 85, of Killingworth, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully July 29. Jerome was born in the Bronx, New York, on March 16, 1937 to Jerome Sr. and Emily Havrda. Jerome leaves behind his beloved wife Carol Mazeiko Havrda; his brother Charles Havrda; his five daughters: Melissa Blundon and her husband Bob, Gretchen Golub and her husband Larry, Carolyn Havrda and her husband John Freeman, Jennifer Banaletti and her husband Steven, and Hayley Marcous; his seven grandchildren: Meredith Blundon Young, Rachel Blundon Quintin, Abby Blundon, Wyatt Marcous, Milly Marcous, Jack Banaletti, and Maxx Golub; and four great-grandchildren: Jameson and Quintin Young and Charlie and Cole Blundon Quintin; as well as his stepdaughter Beth Munafo, her husband Paul, and their extended family.
Robert A. Haversat Sr.
Robert A. Haversat Sr., 86 years old, peacefully passed away on 2 from a brief illness. Married for 65 years, he was the beloved husband of Joan Marie Haversat, who was truly the “love of his life”. Born in Seymour on June 4, 1936, Bob was the son...
Police Incident Report for July 20 to 26
The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, July 20.
Shirley Anne (Williams) Mack
Shirley Anne (Williams) Mack, a resident of Guilford since 1963, passed away at home on July 27. She was 88 years old, and the widow of the late William Marshall Mack who died in 2014. Shirley was born during the Great Depression on Dec. 14, 1933, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Anne Louise (Selden) Williams and John Gervais Williams. She was the granddaughter of Henry Curtis Selden and Fanne Heffelfinger and the granddaughter of Francis Daniel Williams and Genevieve Gervais.
Butterflies of Salt Meadow Featured On Walk
There will be a free nature walk featuring the butterflies of Salt Meadow on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge, 733 Old Clinton Road, Westbrook. A silver-spotted skipper, a summer azure, or a red-spotted purple may be spotted. Volunteer naturalist...
Chart-Topping Saxophonist Jazmin Ghent at Branford Jazz Aug. 11
By Victor Amatori, Branford Summer Jazz Series: From an accomplished music educator to one of the hottest national smooth jazz and gospel recording artists today, saxophone marvel Jazmin Ghent will grace the Branford Jazz Series stage on Thursday, August 11 on the Branford green, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Ghent received a Bachelors...
Salt Island to Remain Open
The Board of Selectmen (BOS) said no changes will come to Salt Island’s access, but continued educational and enforcement measures will needed to keep visitors safe. A small island only a few hundred feet off the coast of Westbrook in the Long Island Sound, Salt Island is easily accessible at low tide and it has long been a popular trek for nature lovers and the curious. Unfortunately, this summer in particular, the island has also become the source of numerous rescue calls from people who have become stranded on the island.
Branford Animal Shelter Seeks Help to Save Abandoned, Overbred Dog
A plea to help raise $6,000 in a bid to save Summer, a dog found tied in the woods, with apparent complications from overbreeding, is at the heart of a message shared by Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Director Laura Burban on Aug. 4. Summer was found in the heat of...
Town Manager Gets New Three-Year Contract
On Aug. 3 the Town Council unanimously agreed to a new contract with Town Manager Karl Kilduff. That contract will keep him in town for at least the next three years. For the last three years, Kilduff has been the person handling Clinton’s day-to-day administration. He started his role as Clinton’s first town manager in 2020, signing a three-year contract with the town. That contract was set to expire at the end of the year, and Kilduff had until July 10 to inform the town if he intended to stay in Clinton. Following a short executive session on July 6, the Town Council announced it would start the process of negotiating a new town manager contract.
Kirtland Landing to Get More Upgrades
Kirtland Landing will be further improved this August, with a new pre-cast boat ramp. The boat launch, off Old Clinton Road (State Route 145), will be closed during ramp replacement, from approximately Monday, Aug. 15 to Thurdsay, Aug. 25 for safety and efficiency reasons. Owned by the Town of Westbrook,...
