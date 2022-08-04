The Honorable Bruce W. Thompson, retired New Haven Superior Court Judge, died July 30 at Apple Rehab in Guilford. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie (Pflug) Thompson. Judge Thompson was born Jan. 3, 1943 in New Haven, son of the late Harry and Anne (Mulrine) Thompson. He was a graduate of Boston College and the University of Connecticut Law School. He was a man who really lived and never compromised. He was a gifted hockey player and an enthusiastic fan. He could be found at the rail at all Yale home games. He was an avid fisherman and if you could awake early enough, you could join him. He was a purist who preferred lures to bait.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO