ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

United Way to host hot wing eating contest

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt67y_0h5HSvvC00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties will be having its annual hot wing eating contest in just under three weeks.

The annual event challenges participants to raise money for the United Way HDC through sponsors before eating the hottest wings that Buffalo Wild Wings offers.

The evening will also consist of a dunk tank and other activities.

Longtime activist to head local United Way’s next campaign

Loraina Lafferty, the four-time women’s champion said while the wing-eating is fun, the cause is more important to her.

“This is a great opportunity to come out and have a lot of fun and help a lot of people. I started this competition with Antero as fun, but now, the United Way helps fund the Phoneix Recovery House here in Clarksburg. That’s a place with people that I care so much about, and they’re the reason why I continue to do this competition,” Lafferty said.

She has also raised the most money for the annual campaign twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNOJB_0h5HSvvC00
United Way to host hot wing eating contest (Courtesy: United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties)

The event will be on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Bridgeport hosts citywide yard sale

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport city yard sale took place Saturday. Saturday marked another year of Bridgeport’s annual yard sale. Over 100 houses were registered to participate in the sale. There were also food vendors lined up so you could shop and eat. Bob Pastorik of Knights of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mountaineer Food Bank receives $100,000 for veterans

GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 gift from Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health on Thursday. This donation supports the Veterans Table Feeding Program, which serves more than 1,200 veterans in the State of West Virginia. “We are hoping that this check will enable particularly those who are most vulnerable […]
GASSAWAY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Society
Clarksburg, WV
Society
City
Clarksburg, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
City
Buffalo, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Lifestyle
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
City
Bridgeport, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mountaineer Food Bank donates to Kentucky flood victims

GASSAWAY, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank has donated a truckload of goods to Eastern Kentucky to support flood victims. The Food Bank is part of the Feeding America Network and each food bank helps each other state in their time of need. During the 2012 derecho and the 2016 flood in West Virginia, Feeding […]
GASSAWAY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Buffalo Wild Wings#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Tomato Festival returns to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual Tomato Festival is returning to downtown Fairmont later this month. Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners are holding the festival on Aug. 20 as part of the season’s fourth Hometown Market on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont. It opens at 10 a.m. Local gardeners who want […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

What to expect at Lurchfest 2022

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saturday is the second annual Lurchfest in honor of the birthday of Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who played Lurch, the towering, spooky doorman in the “Addams Family” 1964 TV series. The black comedy about a family imagined to be the exact opposite of suburban ideals inspired two popular ’90s movie spin-offs—starring […]
PHILIPPI, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
The Recorddelta

Upshur County Parish House receives generous donation

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, July 29, Buckhannon Toyota presented a generous donation to the Upshur Parish House. The $3,000 check is a gift in support of the backpacks and school supply program. Buckhannon Toyota’s General Manager Kip Cottrill said the dealership wanted to help with a donation. “We just want to give back to the community and this is a great way to do so.”
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WV sales tax weekend begins today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend

LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Governor’s Arts Caravan spreads education about arts grants in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Governor’s Arts Caravan is making its annual week-long trip throughout the state promoting culture and unveiling the different types of available funding. The Caravan stopped at the West Virginia Art Center in Morgantown Thursday afternoon. The seminar teaches the State’s Art Coordinators what it takes to qualify for grant money […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Frank Vincent Memorabilia donated to GSU

Former Glenville State University (GSU) Head Coach and Glenville State Hall of Fame inductee, Frank Vincent, led a long and illustrious career until his death in 2010. Now, with the help of two former Charleston High School players, Rick Hurt and Rex Repass, GSU will house memorabilia chronicling that career.
GLENVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 north central WV fire departments get grant money

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four north central West Virginia fire departments are getting some help from West Virginia American Water’s tenth annual Firefighting Support Grant program. The company announced in a press release Thursday that it is providing $19,788 in financial assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management agencies in its service area—21 departments […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy