BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties will be having its annual hot wing eating contest in just under three weeks.

The annual event challenges participants to raise money for the United Way HDC through sponsors before eating the hottest wings that Buffalo Wild Wings offers.

The evening will also consist of a dunk tank and other activities.

Loraina Lafferty, the four-time women’s champion said while the wing-eating is fun, the cause is more important to her.

“This is a great opportunity to come out and have a lot of fun and help a lot of people. I started this competition with Antero as fun, but now, the United Way helps fund the Phoneix Recovery House here in Clarksburg. That’s a place with people that I care so much about, and they’re the reason why I continue to do this competition,” Lafferty said.

She has also raised the most money for the annual campaign twice.

United Way to host hot wing eating contest (Courtesy: United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties)

The event will be on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport.

