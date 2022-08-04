ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

wshu.org

Larry McHugh to replace embattled Connecticut Port Authority official

House Speaker Matt Ritter tapped a longtime business and education leader Saturday to replace one of the Connecticut Port Authority officials cited in a state ethics ruling. Ritter named Lawrence McHugh, president of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce since 1983 and the chairman of the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees for nearly a decade, to replace Donald Frost of Fairfield on the port authority’s board of directors.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill

As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as ​“black gold.”
HAMDEN, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Two heroes, and one captain who should’ve been ashamed

The beach is cut by the razory ice-wind — the wreck-guns sound,. The tempest lulls — the moon comes floundering through the drifts. A tall obelisk rises from the heart of Rockville Cemetery, the Lynbrook burial ground that dates back to the earliest days of our nation. It remembers the 139 souls lost in a pair of shipwrecks — just weeks apart — off the shore of Long Island. The Bristol and the Mexico, filled primarily with Irish immigrants seeking a life away from the Great Famine, were claimed by the freezing waters in 1836 and the beginning of 1837.
LYNBROOK, NY
City
Southampton, NY
Government
State
Connecticut State
eastendbeacon.com

Southold Votes To Go Ahead with Housing Fund Referendum; Riverhead Declines

Pictured Above “The Cottages” in Mattituck, a 20-year-old owner-occupied affordable housing complex that has proved to be a rare success in Southold Town’s fight for affordable housing. Members of the Southold Town Board voted 5-1 to put a referendum on this November’s ballot on whether to create...
danspapers.com

Elizabeth Shafiroff: International Animal Rights Champion

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. While it’s not uncommon for a person to hear a calling in their early 20s, some, like Elizabeth Shafiroff, heard her calling to a cause. After 15 years of leading the next generation of animal advocates, Shafiroff, and her more recently formed organization Global Strays, has impacted millions of animals in several countries, across three continents. She has no plans to stop there.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
wshu.org

A barrier to business

The Town of Islip on Long Island will receive $3 million in federal funding for a new sewer line. New York lawmakers want to expand the state’s veteran support services nationwide, living in Connecticut is super expensive, and health officials anticipate another COVID surge this fall. Sabrina is host...
ISLIP, NY
News Break
Politics
eastendbeacon.com

LWV to Host Republican Congressional Primary Debate

In advance of the early voting dates of Aug. 13 through Aug. 21 and the New York State primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be holding a Republican Congressional candidates primary debate on Zoom on Monday, August 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Southampton Town’s SEA-TV.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Long Island man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months in prison

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years.  Robert Fehring, 74, of Bayport, pleaded guilty in February. Many of the letters he sent from 2013 to 2021 contained threats to […]
BAYPORT, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 6, 2022 - August 13, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 6, 2022 - Saturday, August 13, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
HuntingtonNow

Firefighters on the March in East Northport

The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
TBR News Media

Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown

A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.

