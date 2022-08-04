Read on www.wshu.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Related
wshu.org
Larry McHugh to replace embattled Connecticut Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter tapped a longtime business and education leader Saturday to replace one of the Connecticut Port Authority officials cited in a state ethics ruling. Ritter named Lawrence McHugh, president of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce since 1983 and the chairman of the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees for nearly a decade, to replace Donald Frost of Fairfield on the port authority’s board of directors.
fox5ny.com
Long Island officials sounding alarm over deer overpopulation problem
LONG ISLAND - The town of Southold is taking steps to address an increase in the number of deer that has caused an equally large tick problem. "It’s the largest public health crisis we have in Southold with no close second," said Supervisor Scott Russell with Southold Town. Officials...
There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill
As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as “black gold.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Two heroes, and one captain who should’ve been ashamed
The beach is cut by the razory ice-wind — the wreck-guns sound,. The tempest lulls — the moon comes floundering through the drifts. A tall obelisk rises from the heart of Rockville Cemetery, the Lynbrook burial ground that dates back to the earliest days of our nation. It remembers the 139 souls lost in a pair of shipwrecks — just weeks apart — off the shore of Long Island. The Bristol and the Mexico, filled primarily with Irish immigrants seeking a life away from the Great Famine, were claimed by the freezing waters in 1836 and the beginning of 1837.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastendbeacon.com
Southold Votes To Go Ahead with Housing Fund Referendum; Riverhead Declines
Pictured Above “The Cottages” in Mattituck, a 20-year-old owner-occupied affordable housing complex that has proved to be a rare success in Southold Town’s fight for affordable housing. Members of the Southold Town Board voted 5-1 to put a referendum on this November’s ballot on whether to create...
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
danspapers.com
Elizabeth Shafiroff: International Animal Rights Champion
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. While it’s not uncommon for a person to hear a calling in their early 20s, some, like Elizabeth Shafiroff, heard her calling to a cause. After 15 years of leading the next generation of animal advocates, Shafiroff, and her more recently formed organization Global Strays, has impacted millions of animals in several countries, across three continents. She has no plans to stop there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wshu.org
A barrier to business
The Town of Islip on Long Island will receive $3 million in federal funding for a new sewer line. New York lawmakers want to expand the state’s veteran support services nationwide, living in Connecticut is super expensive, and health officials anticipate another COVID surge this fall. Sabrina is host...
27east.com
Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus
Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
longisland.com
LI Contractors’ Association, Assemblyman Solages Release Study on Safety Improvements on Southern State Parkway
The Long Island Contractors’ Association (LICA) and New York State Assembly Member Michaelle Solages (D – Valley Stream) released a report today on the use of Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) in U.S. highway and bridge construction, with a possible application for the Southern State Parkway on Long Island. The...
Opinion: Urge Town Board to Vote NO to Excessive Affordable Housing Fees
I write today to sound an alarm about an affordable housing measure up for Town Board vote at our August 16th meeting at 7pm, to which I will be voting a resounding no. This resolution proposes to quadruple administrative fees paid to the Town’s Community Development Agency (CDA) by the owners or tenants of affordable units upon their resale or re-lease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastendbeacon.com
LWV to Host Republican Congressional Primary Debate
In advance of the early voting dates of Aug. 13 through Aug. 21 and the New York State primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be holding a Republican Congressional candidates primary debate on Zoom on Monday, August 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Southampton Town’s SEA-TV.
300-year-old 'Richardson Home' in Plandome Manor demolished
A piece of Long Island history dating back to the 18th century has been demolished.
Long Island man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months in prison
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. Robert Fehring, 74, of Bayport, pleaded guilty in February. Many of the letters he sent from 2013 to 2021 contained threats to […]
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of August 6, 2022 - August 13, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 6, 2022 - Saturday, August 13, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
Register Citizen
Fairfield’s Hazem Mohamed, 26, remembered for love of cars, travel, and making friends laugh
FAIRFIELD — Hazem Mohamed got home from work Tuesday, took a quick shower, and told his family he was going for a quick ride on his motorcycle to get some fresh air. Instead, police later arrived at the family’s home to tell them Mohamed had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.
Fans flock to beloved LI pizzeria for one last pie before it closes
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant. The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because […]
Firefighters on the March in East Northport
The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown
A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
Comments / 0