Camila Cabello Receives a Mysterious Note From a Fellow Coach in New ‘The Voice’ Teaser

Camila Cabello is gearing up to take a seat on the red chair as the newest coach of The Voice , and in the show’s latest promo, the “Havana” singer gets a questionable welcome from one of her fellow coaches.

In the one-minute clip, Cabello is seen gushing over balloons, flowers and gifts delivered to her makeup vanity. “That is just too sweet,” the singer says, before finding a note that reads, “You’re going to lose so bad.”

“Who would send that?” Gwen Stefani asks, before her husband Blake Shelton shiftily tells Cabello, “I can’t believe you got that anonymous letter.”

However, it seems the “Bam Bam” singer isn’t the only one who got a menacing note. The show’s fourth judge, John Legend, received one that read, “You should have never come back.”

The mystery is eventually solved when host Carson Daly calls out Shelton for doing crafts in his dressing room. “Busted,” Cabello tells the country superstar.

The fall will bring the 22nd season of The Voice . Longtime coach Shelton was joined by Legend last season, as well as Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande , who will not be returning for this season. Stefani is a former coach who will be back on the rotating lineup for season 22.

Watch the promo below. The new season of The Voice airs on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The show is also available to watch on Peacock, which you can sign up here.