England endured a dismal end to their Commonwealth Games campaign, unable to win a consolatory bronze after an abject eight-wicket thrashing by New Zealand.With a narrow semi-final defeat to India the day before still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves for what was a third-place play-off and limped to 110 for nine at Edgbaston.Hayley Jensen took three for 24 while there were two wickets apiece for Fran Jonas and Sophie Devine, whose 51 not out from 40 balls helped New Zealand overhaul a meagre target with 8.1 overs to spare.It capped a miserable weekend for the...

