Australia outclass England to reach Commonwealth Games netball final
Defending champions England lost their Commonwealth Games semi-final against Australia, who were inspired by star shooter Gretel Bueta
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica dominate New Zealand to reach first major final
The outfit followed up their exceptional final pool win over Australia with another clinical performance in the semi-final. Jamaica dominated defensively from the outset and held a 36-22 half-time lead over the Silver Ferns. Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson set the tone in the circle, with Jodi-Ann Ward and Nicole Dixon-Rochester complementing them.
England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia
England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Zoe Newson wins powerlifting gold, Olivia Broome silver, while Mark Swan wins silver in men's final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Zoe Newson took women's lightweight powerlifting gold at the Commonwealth Games as compatriot...
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
Games-Barber wins javelin gold after overcoming COVID
BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber won Commonwealth Games javelin gold on Sunday, after defending her world title last month and then overcoming a bout of COVID-19.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence
Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
England's hopes of a Commonwealth women's team treble end with both home cricketers and netballers crashing out in the semi-finals... As hockey team prepare for gold medal showdown with Australia
It had all been set up for a super Sunday, the chance of an England women’s team treble on the penultimate afternoon of action at these Commonwealth Games. But that dream died on a sorry Saturday as the home cricketers and netballers crashed out at the semi-final stage. That...
England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
England’s cricketers miss out on bronze after thumping defeat to New Zealand
England endured a dismal end to their Commonwealth Games campaign, unable to win a consolatory bronze after an abject eight-wicket thrashing by New Zealand.With a narrow semi-final defeat to India the day before still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves for what was a third-place play-off and limped to 110 for nine at Edgbaston.Hayley Jensen took three for 24 while there were two wickets apiece for Fran Jonas and Sophie Devine, whose 51 not out from 40 balls helped New Zealand overhaul a meagre target with 8.1 overs to spare.It capped a miserable weekend for the...
Yardbarker
India clinch nail-biter to secure a spot in grand finale
The home crowd suffers a huge heartbreak as England have bowed out of Commonwealth Games 2022, but they still have a shot at the Bronze medal in tomorrow's third-place game where they will meet the loser of the Australia-New Zealand semifinal. Nat Sciver's girls will be disappointed as couldn't capitalize on the home advantage, even though they were missing a few marquee players. As for India, they've taken giant leaps in white-ball cricket over the last 12 months and today's result is a huge validative tick for their efforts.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie claims silver for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie took a historic silver in the women's ribbon final to...
Rosie Eccles puts challenging four years behind her to win boxing gold for Wales
Four years of bad luck melted away for Rosie Eccles at the NEC in Birmingham as the Pontypool 26-year-old served up an emphatic second-round stoppage of Australia’s Kaye Scott to claim Commonwealth Games gold in the women’s light-middleweight division.Eccles had endured a controversial split-decision defeat to England’s Sandy Ryan in the Gold Coast final four years ago and subsequently missed out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics when her body was attacked by a mystery virus and she was denied a second chance by the coronavirus pandemic.“I’m always a very optimistic person, but even I started thinking I was...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Neah Evans wins silver in women's road race
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Neah Evans won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in a sprint finish in...
BBC
South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: All Blacks fall to fifth defeat in last six Tests
Tries: Arendse, Le Roux Cons: Pollard 2 Pens: Pollard 3 Drop-goal: Pollard. New Zealand fell to a fifth defeat in their last six Tests as they lost 26-10 against South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener in Nelspruit. Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was later sent off, crossed for the first...
Jack Laugher wins 1m springboard gold to retain his Commonwealth Games crown
England’s Jack Laugher produced three nerveless and near-faultless final dives to clinch 1m springboard gold for a third successive Commonwealth Games. His late surge to the top of the leaderboard saw teammate Jordan Houlden knocked off top spot and forced to settle for bronze, as Australia’s Shixin Li took silver. Scotland’s James Heatly, whose grandfather won this event at the Vancouver 1954 Commonwealth Games, finished fourth. In the absence of Tom Daley, who is taking a break from the sport to spend time with his family, the English spotlight has been shining brightly on Laugher this week. The 27-year-old carries...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scotland edge closer to record after eighth gold
Scotland have edged closer to eclipsing their Commonwealth Games medal tally of four years ago after Para-bowlers Melanie Inness and Robert Barr earned their country's eighth gold. The duo beat Wales in the mixed final after Scottish success earlier in the week in the men's and women's events. It takes...
England thump New Zealand to set up India semi-final at Commonwealth Games
England will face India on Saturday with a place in the Commonwealth Games final at stake after routing New Zealand, chasing down a meagre 72 in just 11.4 overs to top Group B.After a seven-wicket win in their most dominant display at Birmingham 2022 so far, England avoided a semi-final showdown against Australia, Group A winners and the overwhelming gold medal favourites.But in spite of the absence of injured captain Heather Knight, England are gradually gaining in confidence after a disappointing winter as they recorded a sixth successive T20 victory this summer.Katherine Brunt was almost unplayable in the powerplay, finishing...
