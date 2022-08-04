New Steam Deck Reservations Available Following Production Increase | GameSpot News

Read on www.gamespot.com
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
You can use those sweet new Nintendo 64, NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis controllers on Steam now
All of the Nintendo Online classic controllers now work with Steam Input. Steam Input now supports those lovely new Nintendo Online classic controllers, thanks to yesterday's patch (opens in new tab). Steam Input is Valve's built-in software for letting people use whatever controller they like, and mapping the buttons and functions properly so a game recognizes them even if it only officially supports the Xbox gamepad.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Leaked
As is typical these days, the free PlayStation Plus video games for August 2022 have leaked online ahead of an official reveal from PlayStation itself. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and above will be able to claim Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares for free starting early next month.
One Of The Titles Xbox CEO Of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer Most Anticipates Playing Is God Of War Ragnarok On The PlayStation
As he publicly stated on Twitter, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer is eagerly awaiting the release of God of War Ragnarok so that he may completely give in to its gameplay. In theory, this is typical as many people are anticipating a Sony PlayStation blockbuster. However, they do not control the...
Datamined Music May Reveal Future Mario Kart 8 DLC Circuits
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe placeholder music files have been discovered following the latest update which could be hinting at the future Booster Course Pass DLC circuits. but the findings were posted to YouTube by BL--via VGC--and it seems that they correspond to music tracks from classic Mario Kart games. You...
Share Xbox Game Pass, Save Money | GameSpot News
Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership. Current pricing for Game Pass comes in at $10 for either the PC or console version, while the $15 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier adds a number of other expansive options for play. This isn’t confirmed but lets say the family plan is $25 a month and you get 3 friends and your lame little brother to join you, that's $5 a person.
PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked
If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
Every Free Game Available For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Halo Infinite Update Will Add Doubles Playlists, More Helmet Customization Options
The next "drop pod" update for Halo Infinite arrives August 9, and it will include a number of features fans have long asked for. As detailed in a new 343 Industries blog post, the upcoming drop pod (which is 343's term for smaller, quality-of-life focused updates) will allow for unlocked visors to be used interchangeably between all of the game's armor cores. That will apply to all visors to be added to the game in the future as well.
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows | Shape The World Trailer
Our biggest update yet! We’re super excited to share it with our players. You asked, we listened. Leaderboards, Player Profiles and more!
Tencent Is Reportedly Looking To Become Ubisoft's Biggest Shareholder
Chinese conglomerate Tencent is reportedly planning to increase its stake in Ubisoft, the French publisher and developer of games such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and many more titles. According to sources that spoke to Reuters, Tencent has reached out to Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family and intends to become the...
Future Games Show Returns For Gamescom 2022
The Future Games Show will return to Gamescom with over 50 games. The event will take place on August 24, the morning after Opening Night Live. The Future Games Show will kick off at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BT / 9 PM CET on Wednesday, August 24. You can watch the event on the GamesRadar YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, as well as on the GamesRadar website. Details of what exactly will be revealed are scant. The event will feature world premieres and developer interviews. Games from publishers Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and others will be present. The teaser for the event shows clips from Layers of Fear, Goat Simulator 3, Hypercharge, among others.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Preorders Listed Ahead Of November 11 Launch
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a radically updated version of the iconic tactical RPG. It’s slated to launch on November 11 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC and will bring some big changes with it--such as voiced cutscenes, new graphics, and a reworked soundtrack. A few different editions are now available for preorder, and longtime fans might want to consider picking up the Digital Premium edition available on PlayStation and PC.
Apex Legends Mobile's Rhapsody Is Designed With Potential Metas In Mind, Including The Scan Meta
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 has been going well, in large part due to the battle royale game's latest playable legend, Rhapsody. Like Fade, Rhapsody is described as a "mobile-first" legend, which means she's exclusive to the mobile spin-off of Apex Legends--at least for now. As a full-time DJ and part-time hacker, Rhapsody is an incredibly fun support legend, possessing powerful sound-based abilities that disrupt opponents and enhance her allies.
Square Enix Could Be Selling Even More Studios
Following its latest earnings call, Square Enix is reportedly looking to sell stakes in some of its development studios in an effort to devote more resources to select titles. According to games industry analyst David Gibson, the publisher will be reviewing its portfolio to see which studios it will want to retain full ownership of or offer stakes to other interested companies. As Gibson explained, Square Enix views this strategy as a way to devote "resources mainly to Japan titles" and could see interest from Sony, Tencent, and Nexon.
Far Cry 6 Is Free This Weekend On Consoles And PC
If you’ve been holding out on purchasing Far Cry 6, your patience has paid off. From now until August 7 you can check out the open-world shooter for free on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. You’ll have access to the entire base game along with every bit of free DLC Ubisoft has released since launch. The game is also on sale for the next few days, letting you save 60% if you decide to pick it up after the free-play days.
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened | Reveal Trailer | PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch.
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a Cthulhu meets Sherlock Holmes detective horror adventure. The game acts as a continuation of young Sherlock’s story with Holmes and Watson undertaking their first major case together.
"Impossible" Halo 2 No-Deaths LASO Challenge Finally Has Its Winner
A $20,000 Halo 2 challenge issued by streamer and YouTuber MoistCr1tikal has finally been completed, with streamer Jervalin claiming the bounty. Earlier this summer, MoistCr1tikal offered $5,000 to anyone who could conquer what he called "the hardest challenge in all of gaming." That challenge? Complete Halo 2 solo, on legendary difficulty, with all of the game's difficulty-adding skulls turned on, without dying a single time. Though the feat surely has been accomplished by someone, somewhere, since the game's 2004 launch, there is no video record of it having ever been done, which is why MoistCr1tikal's challenge also stipulated the entire ordeal needed to be streamed live on YouTube or Twitch to qualify. When nobody stepped up to the plate for three weeks, MoistCr1tikal raised the bounty up to $20,000 for the first person to accomplish the deed.
New Mario Kart 8 DLC fixes Coconut Mall’s stalled Shy Guys
The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass downloadable content is here, bringing eight fresh tracks to the Nintendo Switch game, including one that’s (technically) brand-new: Sky-High Sundae. But Mario Kart 8 fans will be happy to hear about another change ushered in by Thursday’s DLC drop in the form of a tweak to Coconut Mall.
