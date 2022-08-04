ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeves County, TX

Reeves County Jail inmate stabbed correctional officers

By Noe Ortega
cbs7.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbs7.com

Comments / 1

Related
NewsWest 9

DPS on scene of deadly crash on SH 302

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash involving two commercial vehicles on SH 302, according to a department spokesperson. One person has been confirmed dead. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of SH 302 near the county line of Winkler and...
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander dies in hit and run crash

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit and run crash in Reeves County. 31-year-old Jonathan Robert Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 1:00 a.m. on July 31, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash in the intersection of US 285 and County […]
REEVES COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Pecos, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Reeves County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Pecos, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan killed in Winkler County crash

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person was killed in a weekend crash on SH 302, 15 miles west of Kermit on Sunday, July 31st around 1:35 am. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, 28-year-old Eduardo Lozoya of Odessa, was headed east on SH-302 and went across the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officers#County Jail#The Inmates#Violent Crime
cbs7.com

Pigskin Preview: Crane Golden Cranes

The Wink Lady Cats volleyball team has played in three straight regional finals, and made two trips to the State Final Four. CBS7 Morning Weather Fri. 8/5/22 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Pigskin Preview: McCamey Badgers. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT. The...
WINK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy