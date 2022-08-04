ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VERNON — The day after she accused Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis of hitting her so hard in the face, she needed 13 stitches to close the wound, the victim again talked to police, saying he attacked her about 40 times in the past year, according to the warrant for his latest arrest.
Family of bears rescued from Connecticut storm drain

SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
Fairfield American tops Rhode Island in Little League Metro Region opener

The Fairfield American Little League team erupted for three runs in the bottom of the fourth to defeat Cumberland, R.I. 3-1 in its opening game in the newly formed Metro Regional at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol Saturday night. Fairfield American, the Connecticut state...
CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000

Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Public input sought for Winsted’s affordable housing plan

WINSTED — Surveys asking residents’ views on available housing — or the lack of it — were one of the tools used to create Winsted’s Affordable Housing Plan. Now, a public survey and informational meeting on a draft of that plan, which is required by the state, is coming up.
