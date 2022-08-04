Read on www.registercitizen.com
Warrant: CT state police trooper attacked woman 40 times in past year
VERNON — The day after she accused Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis of hitting her so hard in the face, she needed 13 stitches to close the wound, the victim again talked to police, saying he attacked her about 40 times in the past year, according to the warrant for his latest arrest.
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Family of bears rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
More and more Connecticut towns are beefing up school security. But will that really keep kids safe?
In the months since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a growing number of Connecticut school districts have moved to bolster security, in an attempt to prevent their students from becoming victims of similar tragedies. But as heightened security features such...
Fairfield American tops Rhode Island in Little League Metro Region opener
The Fairfield American Little League team erupted for three runs in the bottom of the fourth to defeat Cumberland, R.I. 3-1 in its opening game in the newly formed Metro Regional at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol Saturday night. Fairfield American, the Connecticut state...
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Public input sought for Winsted’s affordable housing plan
WINSTED — Surveys asking residents’ views on available housing — or the lack of it — were one of the tools used to create Winsted’s Affordable Housing Plan. Now, a public survey and informational meeting on a draft of that plan, which is required by the state, is coming up.
