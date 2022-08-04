It was another sweet quarter for food giant Kellogg, which reported better than expected second-quarter earnings, beating on the top and the bottom lines as it was able to charge higher prices. What is working for Kellogg? CEO Steve Cahillane tells Cheddar News, “It was really about the brands and the brand momentum that carried us through in this quarter and has great momentum as we approach the back half of the year.” Kellogg’s stock responded to the earnings report by reaching a new 52-week high.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO