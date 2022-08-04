ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING. FOR NORTHEASTERN MADERA COUNTY... At 514 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms are weakening. across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two single-engine aircraft banked from opposite directions toward the same runway in North Las Vegas last month, before crashing and killing all four people aboard, a preliminary report by federal crash investigators showed Friday. A National Transportation Safety Board diagram of the July 17 crash...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-8/5/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -What was supposed to be widespread showers and thunderstorms is turning into a pattern where rain and thunderstorms will be limited to the west side Friday. The monsoon moisture will continue to move northwest through the day. A few isolated light showers can still occur on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

Officials say Las Vegas’ water is still safe to drink

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Vegas still has safe drinking water, the New Mexico Environment Department confirms. The city and NMED have been closely monitoring the effects that post-fire runoff from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire could have on the city’s water supply. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Images of flash flooding captured near Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Days of monsoon rain and storms in the Las Vegas Valley flooded roads, homes, and casinos last week. The powerful storms even brought down trees on apartments and cars last week. To the south near the California border and beyond, flash flooding also did significant damage in remote areas.
ENVIRONMENT

