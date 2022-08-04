Read on www.sfgate.com
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Fox5 KVVU
Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING. FOR NORTHEASTERN MADERA COUNTY... At 514 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms are weakening. across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to...
SFGate
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
Flood warning issued for Las Vegas valley until Friday evening
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Las Vegas valley, signaling more rain, winds and flooding this monsoon season.
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
Navajo Nation declares state of emergency due to flooding from monsoon rains
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials declared a state of emergency Thursday due to increased flooding from recent monsoon rains. The declaration by the tribe’s Commission on Emergency Management will allow local chapters to access additional resources to help mitigate the impacts of heavy rainfall. Navajo...
SFGate
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two single-engine aircraft banked from opposite directions toward the same runway in North Las Vegas last month, before crashing and killing all four people aboard, a preliminary report by federal crash investigators showed Friday. A National Transportation Safety Board diagram of the July 17 crash...
Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely
A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an "undetermined amount of time," according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-8/5/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -What was supposed to be widespread showers and thunderstorms is turning into a pattern where rain and thunderstorms will be limited to the west side Friday. The monsoon moisture will continue to move northwest through the day. A few isolated light showers can still occur on...
Officials say Las Vegas’ water is still safe to drink
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Vegas still has safe drinking water, the New Mexico Environment Department confirms. The city and NMED have been closely monitoring the effects that post-fire runoff from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire could have on the city’s water supply. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency […]
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
JACKPOT: Visitor from Montana wins over $131K at The Cromwell
A visitor from Montana, Ross Bittner, won over $131K at The Cromwell casino in Las Vegas. He won a mega progressive jackpot while playing Three Card Poker on August 4.
Infected horses at Clark County facility undergo 60-day quarantine
Hundreds of horses in a Henderson facility are now under quarantine after a notice from the Nevada Department of Agriculture announced a horse tested positive for “infectious anemia.”
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near […]
news3lv.com
Clark County returns to medium COVID-19 community level as cases drop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is back to what's considered a medium level for COVID-19 as case rates decline, health officials say. The county had spent nearly the last two months at a "high level" of community spread before Friday's announcement from the Southern Nevada Health District. "We...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
Fox5 KVVU
Images of flash flooding captured near Death Valley National Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Days of monsoon rain and storms in the Las Vegas Valley flooded roads, homes, and casinos last week. The powerful storms even brought down trees on apartments and cars last week. To the south near the California border and beyond, flash flooding also did significant damage in remote areas.
