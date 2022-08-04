ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings

IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
MARKETS
Benzinga

MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Robert W. Baird Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $30.00

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock

Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investopedia

Berkshire Hathaway Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share ($) Miss (29,754) (4,079) Revenue ($B) Miss 9.3 57.5 Operating Earnings ($B) Beat 9.3 6.9. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Financial Results: Analysis. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported Q2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mesa Air Group Earnings Preview

Mesa Air Group MESA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mesa Air Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Mesa Air Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Liberty Formula One Group Q2 Earnings

Liberty Formula One Group FWONA reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Formula One Group beat estimated earnings by 218.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was up $243.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Papa John's Q2 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations

Papa John's International Inc PZZA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.5% year-on-year to $522.67 million, missing the consensus of $529.63 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.74 missed the Street view of $0.75. Total comparable sales growth fell 1.4% versus 9% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales improved 0.9% in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FXDailyReport.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) topline grows 22%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock rose 0.98% (As on August 5, 11:20:07 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. GAAP and Non-GAAP net income increased compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to strong product revenue growth and a one-time $900 million payment in connection with the amendment of Vertex’s collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter of 2021. The payment to CRISPR is included in acquired in-process research and development expenses (“Acquired IPR&D”) in the second quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2022 were $9.3 billion, an increase of approximately $1.7 billion compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by strong revenue growth and operating cash flow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Tupperware Brands, SoFi Technologies Insiders Made Big Stock Purchases Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Beats

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP gained 36% on Wednesday, while shares of SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI jumped 24% after the two companies reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings numbers. The big quarters provided investors with some much-needed relief after extended periods of underperformance for both Tupperware and SoFi, but recent insider purchases in both stocks suggest the strong performance wasn't necessarily a surprise for the two companies' management teams.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

