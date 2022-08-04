ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

(WWJ) – There’s a lot of water in Michigan. Between the Great Lakes, inland lakes, rivers and streams, it makes up about 40% of our state. So it’s safe to say having clean water is important.

But on Tuesday, Tribar Manufacturing of Wixom notified the Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) that it had released “several thousand gallons” of liquid containing hexavalent chromium – a known cancer-causing chemical – into the Huron River.

On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the river, and just how dangerous it is.

On Thursday EGLE officials said another round of 11 testing samples near the site of the spill in the Huron River detected no presence of the chemical, but health officials are still telling the public to stay out of the water. Testing is continuing at more than two dozen other sites.

