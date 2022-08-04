Hawaii soccer opens camp for 2022 season

The University of Hawaii soccer team has officially opened camp in advance of the 2022 season.

A total of 26 players are on the roster, which includes 16 returnees and four members of the All-Big West second team in 2021: Kelci Sumida, Eliza Ammendolia, Julia Wolfe and Lauren Marquez.

Head coach Michele Nagamine is in her 12th season at the helm for the Rainbow Wahine.

The 2022 roster includes 10 newcomers, ranging from true freshman to graduate transfers.

The ‘Bows open their 2022 season at Northern Arizona on Aug. 14.