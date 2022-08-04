ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii soccer opens camp for 2022 season

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4287g3_0h5HRf0b00

The University of Hawaii soccer team has officially opened camp in advance of the 2022 season.

A total of 26 players are on the roster, which includes 16 returnees and four members of the All-Big West second team in 2021: Kelci Sumida, Eliza Ammendolia, Julia Wolfe and Lauren Marquez.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Head coach Michele Nagamine is in her 12th season at the helm for the Rainbow Wahine.

The 2022 roster includes 10 newcomers, ranging from true freshman to graduate transfers.

The ‘Bows open their 2022 season at Northern Arizona on Aug. 14.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rainbow Wahine soccer team enters training camp ahead of 2022 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team is gearing up for the 2022 season with fall camp beginning on Tuesday. This upcoming season marks Michele Nagamine’s 12th as head coach for the Wahine. “The vibe and the energy already has been just unlike anything I’ve seen in...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Wolfe
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai

Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

UH extends mask policy for 2022 fall semester

The University of Hawaii announced all 10 University of Hawaii campuses will continue requiring masks in classrooms, shared laboratory spaces and tightly confined educational spaces. This will be in effect through the first month of classes until September 19, 2022.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Northern Arizona#The University Of Hawaii#The Rainbow Wahine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Alohilani Resort Debuts New Buffet Experience

Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can look forward to an endless array of mouthwatering appetizers, entrees, desserts and drinks during their breakfast, brunch and evening buffet experiences. Saturday, August 6th diners can now experience Alohilani Resort’s newest buffet experience bringing in flavors of Hawaii. “It was important for us...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy