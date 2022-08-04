Saraland woman says Kali Oka Road overdue for repairs, part of it in Prichard city limits

Read on utv44.com
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile preparing to boot cars with multiple long outstanding parking tickets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile drivers listen up. Starting Monday, the city will be booting any cars with multiple outstanding tickets. Motorists in Mobile believe it’s a tough situation. “Definitely just pay your tickets. If not, just don’t let it get to that point. You know that you’re not...
Big Dig ahead of Mobile Bay Bridge Project
Many drivers on both sides of the bay are eager for the Mobile River Bridge to be built, but before construction can begin a lot of important archaeological work has to take place.
utv44.com
Grand Bay residents pleading with the county to resolve flood issue on Two Mile Road
Grand bay residents are pleading for something to be done on Two Mile Road. The road has continued to flood since July 4th weekend. Now neighbors are coming forward saying they've received no help from the county. "Every time it rains it floods, we have potholes, we have water up...
niceville.com
Meeting to address improvements to North Palafox Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The public is invited to express their views concerning the proposed improvements to U.S. 29 (North Palafox Street) during a public meeting to be held in Pensacola and virtually. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold the hybrid public meeting on Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022,...
WALA-TV FOX10
More than two a day: Accidents jam overloaded Bayway, Wallace Tunnel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As traffic volumes on the overloaded Interstate 10 Bayway and Wallace Tunnel have increased, so too have accidents. Data from the Alabama Department of Transportation show wrecks are both frequent and increasingly common. In 2010, ALDOT recorded 32 crashes at the tunnel. By last year, that number was nearly 10 times higher – 317. Most were two-vehicle accidents.
WALA-TV FOX10
Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
utv44.com
I-10 overhead sign removal next week, expect nightly closures
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Sunday there will be multiple ramp closures on I-10. ALDOT will be removing multiple overhead signs and replacing them with temporary signage. There are several reasons the signs that they're removing will not be replaced with permanent overhead signs. What could be seen as the first visible signs the new I-10 bridge is coming will begin this weekend. Aldot is expecting nightly road closures on I-10 for the removal of 3 overhead signs.
Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties. LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple sewer overflows reported in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer has reported on sanitary sewer overflows that has resulted in spillages totaling more than 300,000 gallons this week, according to the Mobile County Health Department. On Monday and Tuesday, an overflow at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets released about...
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Zoning Board denies controversial Sherwood Grove subdivision proposal
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growing pains continue to pile up as residents living just outside of Fairhope took their fight against a massive subdivision to the planning and zoning board on Thursday. NBC 15 first brought you the story about the 166-lot subdivision proposal called Sherwood...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian injured in hit and run in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit and run accident in downtown Mobile. According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, a 60-year-old man suffered an injury to his leg at the corner of Government Street and South Scott Street. Officials said the driver never stopped.
Dauphin Island named one of ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island was selected as one of 13 ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’ in a Fodor’s Travel report, a travel guide. Among the 13 beaches highlighted, Dauphin Island was the only beach in Alabama and one of three in the southeast including Crescent Beach in Sarasota, Fla. and Shell […]
It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims
Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
Michigan man charged in Flomaton murder, suspect in Wisconsin murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged a man with murder and first-degree burglary after he was identified as the suspect in two separate murders in different states. Michigan native Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was identified as a murder suspect in the death of Dwight Dixon. The 52-year-old was found dead […]
utv44.com
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Planning Commission shoots down proposal to build new subdivision
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -There was a big debate Thursday night in Baldwin County. A proposal to build a new subdivision was shot down by the planning commission. The subdivision, Sherwood Grove, was not something many people in the community were in favor of. A lot of people showed up,...
WPMI
Spanish Fort breaks ground on $3.9 million construction project
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Construction has finally begun on roadways near the Eastern Shore Centre which is great news for drivers who are sick and tired of getting their cars banged up. For several months now drivers have complained about big potholes, flattened tires and hundreds of dollars...
At an emotion filled meeting, Baldwin Planning Commission denies one subdivision, tables another
In a reflection of how contentious development in Baldwin County has become, on Thursday the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied approval to a major subdivision outside of Fairhope and tabled rezoning the land for another planned subdivision outside of Lillian. When the commission issued its denial, the crowd...
