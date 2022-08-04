Fatboy Slim Reflects On 'Terrifying' Moment Van Ran Through Woodstock Crowd

Woodstock '99 was supposed to be a 30th anniversary celebration of the legendary festival that was all about peace, love, and music, but it digressed into violence and chaos.

One of the infamous scenes of the festival was during Fatboy Slim 's set, when a stolen van drove through the crowd. As NME points out, the DJ recalled the "terrifying" moment when he realized things were not safe in the new docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 .

“I’d been closeted in my dressing room all afternoon with people just going, ‘Oh it’s a bit chaotic out there’,” he recalled in the clip. “But no one had told me there’d been any damage – that there’d been any violence.”

“I became aware of something that I thought was a kind of floating dance platform, like a podium with about 20-30 people on it, which turned out to be a van,” he continued. “Then I got the tap on the shoulder, and it’s like, ‘We gotta stop the music. The vans gotta go.’ [And I said]: ‘Aw, not tonight.' You know this is Woodstock. It was all going so well.”

In an archive clip, Fatboy Slim is seen telling the crowd it's "not my fault" the he had to cut his set short, but they started "throwing things" at him nonetheless. “That was literally the moment when everything started to look a little less fun,” he said.

The DJ remembered the "adrenaline" that kicked in as he was asked to leave the festival site. “I did exactly what I was told and ran,” he said.

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is streaming now on Netflix. Watch a trailer above.