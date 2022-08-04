ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First trial date set in murder of Lima man

A January jury trial has been scheduled for Keion Darden, one of six suspects charged with murder in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Lima resident Jaden Halpern. Four of the suspects are juveniles. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — A Jan. 9, 2023 trial date has been set for one of two Lima 18-year-olds charged with murder in a fatal shooting incident last month in Lima.

Keion Darden, 18, of Lima, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday and waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial for his alleged role in the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern.

The other suspect charged as an adult in Halpern’s death thus far is Jaquan Glenn, who last month entered pleas of not guilty to the charges against him.

Also charged are four juveniles: Kayrese Garner, 17; Bryanna Houston, 17; Brianna Patrick, 15; and Roselyn Thomas-Lewis, 15, all of Allen County.

Darden and Glenn have each been indicted by a grand jury on charges of of murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Each count includes a specification for the use of a firearm. Similar complaints have been lodged in Allen County Juvenile Court against the remaining four suspects.

Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte testified at preliminary hearings for Glenn and Darden in Lima Municipal Court following the June 10 shooting at 764 W. Lane Ave. in Lima and said Halpern was found dead inside the residence and a preliminary autopsy report revealed he died as the result of a single gunshot wound.

Stechschulte said the fatal shot was fired by the victim’s father, who accidentally killed his son while trying to repel subjects trying to forcibly enter the home.

The six suspects reportedly drove to the Lane Avenue residence with the intent of committing a robbery. Stechschulte said the females attempted to lure Halpern outside the home in hopes of carrying out the robbery and when that failed, two males attempted to force their way inside the home, where Halpern was believed to have a large quantity of marijuana and guns.

The males were allegedly carrying replica weapons when they were engaged by Halpern. “A shot was fired and everybody ran,” Stechschulte said.

During Thursday’s hearing Judge Terri Kohlrieser set a final pre-trial date of Dec. 13, which she said should allow Darden’s attorneys time to to pore over “thousands of pages of discovery and several hours of video” in the case.

