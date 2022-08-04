Read on www.newscentermaine.com
Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
Investigation continues near NH home where 2 boys, mother were found dead
NORTHFIELD, New Hampshire -- Police will be out in Northfield and Tilton, New Hampshire on Saturday as they continue investigating the homicides of a mother and her two young sons. Law enforcement will be visible near Wethersfield Drive, Shaker Road, Tilton Road, and Laconia Road, as well as the ramp areas entering Route 93. Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wednesday morning. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides. "The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical evidence. The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigative process," a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General said Saturday. The A.G. reiterated that investigators have identified everyone involved and there is no threat to the public. No arrests have been announced at this time.
WMUR.com
Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say
WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
WMUR.com
Crisis help offered to first responders called to scene of Northfield deaths
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — As investigators look for answers in the deaths of a Northfield mother and her two children, steps are being taken to help the first responders who were called to the scene. A critical incident stress management and debriefing are planned for the crews Friday afternoon. Officials...
whdh.com
NH State Police: Rower dies after collapsing at Merrimack River in Hookset
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An adult male believed to have collapsed while rowing a boat on the Merrimack River has died, according to officials in New Hampshire. State Police were originally called to the town of Hooksett on Saturday for reports of a possible drowning around 10 a.m. First responders...
Police identify victim of deadly stabbing in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H. — Police have identified a woman found dead in Nashua, N.H. Friday evening. Julie Graichen, 34, was found dead in an apartment on Kinsley Street around 5:20 p.m. Friday. The Medical Examiner determined her cause of death was a stab wound to the chest. Police are investigating...
WGME
Man dies in possible drowning on Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, NH (WGME) -- A man is dead after he collapsed into the water while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire Saturday morning. New Hampshire police say they received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning around 10 a.m. They say the man was rowing a scull...
Watertown News
Man Wanted for Armed Robbery in Watertown Caught in New Hampshire
A man who held up a store in Watertown with a weapon was arrested by authorities in New Hampshire after a chase and a hostage situation. On July 29 at 9:23 p.m., a clerk at Hardy’s Spa on Belmont Street called police after a man robbed the store with what appeared to be a handgun, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
Police investigating suspicious death in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating suspicious death of an adult male in Nashua on Friday morning. Police said they responded to a local business for reports of a deceased male. No further information has been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
N.H. AG: Murders of Northfield mom and two sons, not random
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — In NH, authorities say this week’s murder of a young Northfield mother and her two sons was not random. On Wednesday morning, shortly after 11:30, police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, inside their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive.
manchesterinklink.com
Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River
HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
WCVB
'All involved parties' identified in slaying of mother, two young boys, NH investigators say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Investigators say they have "identified all parties" involved in the shooting death of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire this week, but no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, police were called...
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
Officials identify mother, 2 young children found dead in their New Hampshire house
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Officials have identified the mother and her two young children who were found dead on Wednesday in their New Hampshire home. According to WFXT, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday the name of a woman and her two young children who were found dead in their home.
19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting at Nashua gas station
NASHUA, New Hampshire -- Nashua, New Hampshire Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Friday. Alexander Wheeler, of Nashua, was charged with one count of second-degree murder hours after the event, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said. Officers responded to a gas station on Amherst Street around 11:30 a.m. They found a man, later identified as 53-year-old Lee Knoetig, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The victim's brother told WBZ-TV that Knoetig was a kind man who wouldn't hurt anyone. He leaves behind children and grandchildren. Wheeler will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.
WMTW
Investigation continues at NH home where bodies of woman, 2 children found
An active investigation continued Thursday morning at a Northfield home where the bodies of a woman and two children were discovered Wednesday. The state police Major Crimes Unit arrived at 56 Wethersfield Drive just before 9 a.m. Thursday. Sources told WMTW's sister station News 9 that Northfield and state police...
Officials: Deaths of Women, two children in N.H. ruled homicides
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The deaths of a woman and her two sons have been ruled homicides by New Hampshire’s Chief Medical Examiner, according to a release issued by the N.H. Attorney General’s office, Thursday evening. Officials were called to a home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield, N.H.,...
WPFO
Police investigating suspicious death at New Hampshire business
NASHUA, NH (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a business in Nashua, New Hampshire. The man’s body was found at a gas station on Friday, according to the Union Leader. The attorney general’s office says additional information will be released as...
laconiadailysun.com
AG rules Northfield deaths triple homicide
CONCORD — Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward offered no new information about a triple homicide in Northfield during a news conference Friday afternoon. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found dead Wednesday in a home at 56 Wethersfield Drive. Each family member was killed by a single gunshot, according to the state medical examiner.
Comments / 1