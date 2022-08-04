NORTHFIELD, New Hampshire -- Police will be out in Northfield and Tilton, New Hampshire on Saturday as they continue investigating the homicides of a mother and her two young sons. Law enforcement will be visible near Wethersfield Drive, Shaker Road, Tilton Road, and Laconia Road, as well as the ramp areas entering Route 93. Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wednesday morning. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides. "The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical evidence. The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigative process," a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General said Saturday. The A.G. reiterated that investigators have identified everyone involved and there is no threat to the public. No arrests have been announced at this time.

NORTHFIELD, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO