Boston 25 News WFXT

Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
CBS Boston

Investigation continues near NH home where 2 boys, mother were found dead

NORTHFIELD, New Hampshire -- Police will be out in Northfield and Tilton, New Hampshire on Saturday as they continue investigating the homicides of a mother and her two young sons. Law enforcement will be visible near Wethersfield Drive, Shaker Road, Tilton Road, and Laconia Road, as well as the ramp areas entering Route 93.   Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wednesday morning. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides. "The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical evidence. The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigative process," a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General said Saturday. The A.G. reiterated that investigators have identified everyone involved and there is no threat to the public. No arrests have been announced at this time.
WMUR.com

Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say

WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
WGME

Man dies in possible drowning on Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, NH (WGME) -- A man is dead after he collapsed into the water while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire Saturday morning. New Hampshire police say they received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning around 10 a.m. They say the man was rowing a scull...
Watertown News

Man Wanted for Armed Robbery in Watertown Caught in New Hampshire

A man who held up a store in Watertown with a weapon was arrested by authorities in New Hampshire after a chase and a hostage situation. On July 29 at 9:23 p.m., a clerk at Hardy’s Spa on Belmont Street called police after a man robbed the store with what appeared to be a handgun, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
manchesterinklink.com

Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River

HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
Seacoast Current

Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy

A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
CBS Boston

19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting at Nashua gas station

NASHUA, New Hampshire -- Nashua, New Hampshire Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Friday. Alexander Wheeler, of Nashua, was charged with one count of second-degree murder hours after the event, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said. Officers responded to a gas station on Amherst Street around 11:30 a.m. They found a man, later identified as 53-year-old Lee Knoetig, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The victim's brother told WBZ-TV that Knoetig was a kind man who wouldn't hurt anyone. He leaves behind children and grandchildren. Wheeler will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday. 
WPFO

Police investigating suspicious death at New Hampshire business

NASHUA, NH (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a business in Nashua, New Hampshire. The man’s body was found at a gas station on Friday, according to the Union Leader. The attorney general’s office says additional information will be released as...
laconiadailysun.com

AG rules Northfield deaths triple homicide

CONCORD — Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward offered no new information about a triple homicide in Northfield during a news conference Friday afternoon. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found dead Wednesday in a home at 56 Wethersfield Drive. Each family member was killed by a single gunshot, according to the state medical examiner.
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

