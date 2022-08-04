Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead of our next cool down

Read on www.wowt.com
David’s Evening Forecast - Cold front finally on the way
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Intense heat and humidity will continue for the evening hours. Omaha hit 100 degrees this afternoon for the 4th time this year, but the humidity pushed the heat index all the way up to 110 degrees. We will continues to see heat index readings of 100 to 108 degrees all the way through 9pm, finally dropping into the upper 90s by 10pm.
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A hot and humid weekend ahead of relief
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat builds this weekend along with more humidity. We’ll aim for a high of 100 by Saturday! Factoring in the humidity it will feel closer to 110-113 at the peak of the afternoon heat. That’s why we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
Emily's 6 First Alert Day Forecast for Saturday
A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began.
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity increase today with dangerous conditions Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was still hot Thursday with a high of 92 degrees in Omaha but the humidity wasn’t quite as high. However, the mugginess will increase again today and, when combined with a high in the mid 90s, it will push the heat index to near 100.
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Saturday
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2022.
Heat and humidity increase today with dangerous heat Saturday
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief.
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon.
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
South Omaha has a bustling business district but an eyesore sits along its northern gateway and neighbors want a better look. 6 News follow up: Damaged tree in Council Bluffs removed.
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cass, Douglas, Otoe, Sarpy, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Otoe; Sarpy; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe Counties. In Iowa, Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Cool down at the top ice cream spots in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer has arrived in full force, and with it comes the sweltering Nebraska heat, oppressive humidity, and the insatiable desire to remain in the comfort of air conditioning as much as possible. That is, except, to venture out and enjoy the ultimate way to counteract...
Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2022.
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
York News-Times
Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha
Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around 100 degrees. The heat index around the metro likely reaches 105 to 110 degrees.
