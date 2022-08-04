One-way traffic controls in Trinity County after motorcycle, big rig crash

Read on www.actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
Evacuation warning now an order for Campbell Fire in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has issued evacuation orders for Salyer Loop down to the bridge at Hwy 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane and Campbell Ridge Road on Saturday. According to the Six Rivers National Forest Service, the fire has burned over 100 acres....
Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299
A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
Multiple lightning caused fires still burning in Trinity and Humboldt counties
SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. 4:46 P.M. UPDATE - Multiple lightning-caused fires are still burning in the Six Rivers National Forest, in the Trinity and Humboldt County areas, according to the USFS. Two of the fires, the Charlie and Prairie Fires, have both been contained. The Bravo and Campbell Fires...
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Evacuation Orders For Areas Near Salyer
Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; Salyer Loop down to the bridge at Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road. Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area…Evacuation Center is at Trinity Valley Elementary School 730 N Highway 96 Willow Creek, CA 95573.
CAL FIRE stops fire in the Keswick area on Friday
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire out in the Keswick area of Shasta County on Friday. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said they received a report of a fire near the Spring Creek Debris Dam at around 11 a.m. Friday morning. Crews quickly responded to the...
SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES
Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Residents in the Willow Creek area are under what emergency management officials tonight are calling a Wildfire Advisory. It comes after lightning strikes overnight here in Humboldt County — None of the fires are threatening structures at this point. But the Humboldt Office of Emergency services says the ‘Wildfire Advisory’ means residents […] The post Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗨𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟳. Residents in zones HUM-E056 AND HUM-E057 should evacuate now. An overnight evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. For an interactive map of affected zones, visit: community.zonehaven.com. For more information go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency.
Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire
REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
Altercation at Best Western Triggers Large Law Enforcement Response
Cal Fire personnel responded to an alarm at the Best Western in Garberville on Thursday night. However, they arrived at an incident that was not a fire. Instead, an altercation was occurring between several individuals. City Ambulance also responded. Humboldt County Sherrif’s Office was requested to respond to the incident...
Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO
Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
Fire forcing an evacuation warning in the area of Salyer in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are heading to an active fire in the area of Salyer in Trinity County. This fire is north of Highway 299 West near the county line. Right now there is an evacuation warning for people living in Salyer. Be prepared if the flames spread even...
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services Issues an Advisory to Willow Creek Area After Multiple Fires
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted,. ADVISORY: Due to #wildfire activity, the @HumCoSO is issuing an ADVISORY for the Willow Creek area. There are no evacuation orders or warnings at this time. Please open locked gates for fire personnel access and be ready to go at a moment’s notice. tinyurl.com/5d2eyd4e.
[UPDATE Saturday Evening: New Evacuation Orders] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows, Threatening Homes and Forcing Evacuations
We’ve added updates in green to the Evacuation section. Evening Update: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Doubles in Size, 0% Containment. Multiple homes in the tiny communities of Willow Creek and Salyer are once again threatened by wildfire after lightning battered the hills around them early yesterday morning. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuation orders and warnings. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuation warnings.
CHP officer hit by car on Interstate 5 in Redding
REDDING, Calif.- A CHP officer suffered minor injuries was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Redding. The collision happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 north of the Bonnyview exit on Redding's south side. CHP Sgt. Niemeth said an officer was blocking off the far...
Power outage affecting nearly 120 PG&E customers in Shasta, Tehama counties
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:11 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 120 PG&E customers remain without power in Shasta and Tehama counties on Thursday afternoon. The power outage was reported just before 9:50 a.m. As of noon, it was affecting 119 customers. The outage cut power to 544 customers when it was first...
Armed suspect arrested after threatening to kill officers, family in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — An armed Whitmore man was arrested after officials said he threatened to kill police and family members. Shasta County Sheriff's Office deputies got a report Wednesday of a man who was possibly suicidal and armed with an AR-15-style rifle. The reporting party identified the man...
