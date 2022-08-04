WiFi, pedestrian improvements considered for Covington ARPA funds

More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County’s rural land.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO