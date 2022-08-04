WiFi, pedestrian improvements considered for Covington ARPA funds

Read on linknky.com
Dayton seeks to adopt residential property inspection program
Unlike its neighboring river cities, Dayton has no residential property inspection program. The Residential Rental License and Safety Inspection program is designed to be complaint-driven and have bi-yearly proactive inspections from code enforcement. Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett said the program is to protect tenants, not to punish landlords. “In...
Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: ‘Listen to us, please’
More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County’s rural land.
Fancy Farm serves up GOP-heavy lineup
On Saturday, much of the commonwealth’s political world is expected to descend on Fancy Farm for the 142nd annual picnic hosted by St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in far western Kentucky. “Iowa is to presidential campaigns as Fancy Farm is to Kentucky campaigns,” said Shane Noem, chair of the...
Purple People Bridge celebrates 150 years with Back Roads Wine Festival
The Purple People Bridge in Newport continues its celebration of its 150th year with a final event next week. The Back Roads Wine Festival is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will allow guests to take in the views from the bridge while...
$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Erlanger
A ticket sold in Erlanger for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, good enough to win the game’s second prize of $1 million, the Kentucky Lottery announced. The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are:...
NKY Football, Class 6A, District 6 preview: Ryle looks for another strong season
The Ryle Raiders have won eight of nine district games since the current Class 6A, District 6 formed in 2019, but have struggled in the post-season. It was only a matter of time before the Ryle Raiders had that breakthrough. Last season, Ryle finished 9-4, winning another district crown and...
Florence belts two grand slams to take series against Schaumburg
The Florence Y’alls nailed two grand slams on Thursday night to win the series over Schaumburg, a team they are chasing for the third and final spot in the playoffs from the Frontier League West Division. With the win, and with just 27 games left in the season, Florence...
