Man Gets ‘One of the Longest Punishments for Animal Cruelty Ever Recorded’ in Texas for Beating and Choking Young Rottweiler on Camera

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Spikes Girl
1d ago

ya'll do realize this isn't just because he beat Buddy right? He has a long felony record and it's because he already had a record that his sentence is so long. personally I think a very large man should be allowed to mercilessly beat this trash for 2 1/2 minutes prior to his going to prison.

Reply(1)
25
Your Big Daddy
1d ago

Good to see he got the punishment. I’m sure that he wouldn’t have a problem doing the same thing to a person

Reply
15
My thoughts,956
1d ago

I can just imagine how he is with a women ,, very abusive I bet.. Good sentence the judge gave him...

Reply
18
 

