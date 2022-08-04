Police department worker gets 60 days for COVID relief fraud

Read on www.mynews13.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
cw34.com
Former Miami-Dade Police employee sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for fraud
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A former employee of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison on Thursday, after fraudulently obtaining over $117,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. FBI Miami said Elisa Rivera, 51, was a long-term employee for the MDPD as an Administrative Officer...
Former MDPD civilian employee gets 60 days in prison for COVID relief fraud
MIAMI - A former civilian employee for the Miami-Dade Police Department has been sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for stealing over $117,000 in COVID relief funds. Elisa Rivera, 51, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. She pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Rivera had been working as an administrative officer for the police agency when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in 2020. Despite suffering no loss of salary, Rivera authorized a co-conspirator to electronically submit an Economic Injury Disaster Loan application to the Small Business Administration, according to a criminal complaint. The application falsely stated that Rivera owned a business that had gross revenues of $325,446 and 12 employees in the 12 months prior to Jan. 31, 2020, prosecutors said. Rivera received $71,300 from the SBA in loans and grants. After submitting her own application, Rivera submitted fraudulent EIDL applications to the SBA on behalf of others who also didn't own small businesses or qualify for relief, officials said. Rivera has already paid back the money she fraudulently obtained from the government. She must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by Nov. 4.
WPBF News 25
Retired DEA agent charged with road rage shooting also worked for Secret Service, protecting presidents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High-profile criminal defense attorney Michael Salnick appeared in court with his client, former Drug Enforcement Administration and Secret Service Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky. Sosnowsky is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle – stemming from a road...
Parkland Residents Charged In Medicare Fraud Schemes
Luis Mitchell Perez of Coral Springs, and Jestil Tapia of Parkland. Joseph Dauch of Parkland is not pictured. Two Parkland residents and a Coral Springs man have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud, court records show. Jestil Tapia, 28, of Parkland, and Luis Mitchell Perez, 35,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coral Springs Substance Abuse Worker Pleads Guilty in Bribery Scheme
A substance abuse treatment professional from Coral Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday to her role in a bribery conspiracy, federal court records show. Shannel Escoffery, 34, of West Sample Road, pleaded guilty to extortion conspiracy in Fort Lauderdale federal court, along with her co-conspirator, Alexandra Cadet, 31, of West Palm Beach, the records show.
beckersasc.com
$38M healthcare fraud scheme lands Miami physician in prison
A Miami physician has been sentenced to federal prison for committing a $38 million healthcare fraud scheme scheme, the Justice Department reported Aug. 3. Armando Valdesowned and operated Gasiel Medical Services Corp., a medical clinic in Miami from February 2015 through July 2021, according to the Justice Department. Dr. Valdes...
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients
Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.
Hialeah Police: Child grazed by bullet under investigation
MIAMI - Hialeah police detectives are investigating a shooting in which a child was grazed by a bullet at the child's home. Police and firefighters responded to the Niklaus Children's Urgent Care Center near West 49th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue. Police said the child was transported, in good condition, as a precaution. No other details were released, as the investigation continues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Boca; police seek two drivers
BOCA RATON — Police are seeking help finding two drivers believed to have fatally struck a man Wednesday. A 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster hit a man just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95, as the pedestrian crossed the road, Boca Raton police said Friday.
Click10.com
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
NBC Miami
Miami Doctor Sentenced in Massive $38 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
A doctor from Miami will spend the next five years in federal prison for his role in directing a massive $38 million health care fraud scheme. Dr. Armando Valdes was sentenced Wednesday after running a six-year scheme through Gasiel Medical Services Corp., a medical clinic in Miami he owned and operated.
Miami man faces charges after drugs, guns, undersized lobster found in Keys
MIAMI - A search warrant at a Key Largo residence yielded more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs and resulted in the arrests of two men. Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of Key Largo, were charged with multiple possession of marijuana and cocaine charges as well as possession of an undersized lobster found in the kitchen refrigerator.The search was focused on a home located in the 800 block of Largo Road. Here is what deputies said they found during their search of the property:• 4.6 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags• Nearly half a pound of loose marijuana • 1.4 grams of cocaine • Two AR-15 rifles • Two Glock handguns • Assorted pills without prescriptions• THC vape cartridges and THC wax paper • 1 undersized Florida spiny lobster Both men were taken to jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
WSVN-TV
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
wflx.com
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death
A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
Click10.com
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
Click10.com
Crooks ransack Miami Police Athletic League center, officers say
MIAMI – A set of “cowardly thieves” ransacked the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program’s director said Friday. Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant “reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building’s back doors pried opened with damaged locks,” according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.
NBC Miami
Hollywood Man Testifies Against Cop on Trial for Battery
The alleged victim of a police beating took the witness stand in the misdemeanor battery trial of a Hollywood officer Friday. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified he was about to take a shower in August 2019 when Hollywood Police burst into his father’s Cleveland Street home. Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37,...
Click10.com
New surveillance video released of grand theft suspect wanted in 2 Fort Lauderdale cases
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police released surveillance video Thursday that captured a man entering a restricted office within a business last month and then using a credit card machine to transfer money to his own card. The grand theft happened July 21 at 915 Middle River Drive.
Florida airline workers rally for better pay and work benefits
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida airline workers want better pay and benefits. According to a new union report, they say the issues are leading to short staffing and increased turnover. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The report claims nearly 700 airport workers in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and...
Comments / 1