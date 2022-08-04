ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police department worker gets 60 days for COVID relief fraud

By Associated Press
mynews13.com
 2 days ago
Former MDPD civilian employee gets 60 days in prison for COVID relief fraud

MIAMI - A former civilian employee for the Miami-Dade Police Department has been sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for stealing over $117,000 in COVID relief funds. Elisa Rivera, 51, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. She pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Rivera had been working as an administrative officer for the police agency when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in 2020. Despite suffering no loss of salary, Rivera authorized a co-conspirator to electronically submit an Economic Injury Disaster Loan application to the Small Business Administration, according to a criminal complaint. The application falsely stated that Rivera owned a business that had gross revenues of $325,446 and 12 employees in the 12 months prior to Jan. 31, 2020, prosecutors said. Rivera received $71,300 from the SBA in loans and grants. After submitting her own application, Rivera submitted fraudulent EIDL applications to the SBA on behalf of others who also didn't own small businesses or qualify for relief, officials said. Rivera has already paid back the money she fraudulently obtained from the government. She must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by Nov. 4.
Parkland Residents Charged In Medicare Fraud Schemes

Luis Mitchell Perez of Coral Springs, and Jestil Tapia of Parkland. Joseph Dauch of Parkland is not pictured. Two Parkland residents and a Coral Springs man have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud, court records show. Jestil Tapia, 28, of Parkland, and Luis Mitchell Perez, 35,...
$38M healthcare fraud scheme lands Miami physician in prison

A Miami physician has been sentenced to federal prison for committing a $38 million healthcare fraud scheme scheme, the Justice Department reported Aug. 3. Armando Valdesowned and operated Gasiel Medical Services Corp., a medical clinic in Miami from February 2015 through July 2021, according to the Justice Department. Dr. Valdes...
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients

Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.
Hialeah Police: Child grazed by bullet under investigation

MIAMI - Hialeah police detectives are investigating a shooting in which a child was grazed by a bullet at the child's home.  Police and firefighters responded to the Niklaus Children's Urgent Care Center near West 49th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.  Police said the child was transported, in good condition, as a precaution. No other details were released, as the investigation continues. 
Miami Doctor Sentenced in Massive $38 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

A doctor from Miami will spend the next five years in federal prison for his role in directing a massive $38 million health care fraud scheme. Dr. Armando Valdes was sentenced Wednesday after running a six-year scheme through Gasiel Medical Services Corp., a medical clinic in Miami he owned and operated.
Miami man faces charges after drugs, guns, undersized lobster found in Keys

MIAMI - A search warrant at a Key Largo residence yielded more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs and resulted in the arrests of two men. Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of Key Largo, were charged with multiple possession of marijuana and cocaine charges as well as possession of an undersized lobster found in the kitchen refrigerator.The search was focused on a home located in the 800 block of Largo Road. Here is what deputies said they found during their search of the property:• 4.6 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags• Nearly half a pound of loose marijuana • 1.4 grams of cocaine • Two AR-15 rifles • Two Glock handguns • Assorted pills without prescriptions• THC vape cartridges and THC wax paper • 1 undersized Florida spiny lobster Both men were taken to jail. 
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac

Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman's death

A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
Crooks ransack Miami Police Athletic League center, officers say

MIAMI – A set of "cowardly thieves" ransacked the Miami Police Department's Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program's director said Friday. Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant "reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building's back doors pried opened with damaged locks," according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.
Hollywood Man Testifies Against Cop on Trial for Battery

The alleged victim of a police beating took the witness stand in the misdemeanor battery trial of a Hollywood officer Friday. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified he was about to take a shower in August 2019 when Hollywood Police burst into his father's Cleveland Street home. Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37,...
