Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt
Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady Won't Play in Buccaneers Preseason Opener Against Miami Dolphins
Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, per head coach Todd Bowles.
Bucs QB Tom Brady excused from practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was excused from practice on Friday for personal reasons. Brady also had an excused
Deshaun Watson appeal will reportedly not be overseen by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
Fortunately for the Cleveland Browns and their fans, the Deshaun Watson appeal hearing reportedly won’t be overseen by NFL Commissioner
Colin Cowherd Unveils Shocking Prediction For Bill Belichick
During this Friday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The boldest prediction Cowherd made is that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire after this season is over. "First of all, retirement is weird. He likes to golf,...
Deshaun Watson suspension: Roger Goodell designates former New Jersey AG Peter C. Harvey to hear NFL's appeal
A day after the NFL announced it will appeal former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson's disciplinary recommendation for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the league has appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to oversee the hearing, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports. Robinson's investigation of Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and misconduct this offseason, concluded with a recommended six-game suspension. Now it's up to Harvey to determine whether Watson should face even stricter penalties, with the NFL reportedly seeking at least a full-season ban.
Peyton Manning is Bringing a New Version of the “Manningcast” to College Football
The “Manningcast” was an absolute hit during last year’s NFL season, so naturally Peyton Manning is making sure something similar is coming to college football. Rejoice, fans of the greatest sport on Earth. Peyton Manning’s company, Omaha Productions, is teaming up with former NFL player Pat McAfee...
Ex-Browns GM Expects Deshaun Watson's Ban To Increase To At Least 12 Games
The NFL's appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game ban is really bad news for the QB ... so says former Browns GM Michael Lombardi, who tells TMZ Sports he now expects the suspension to increase significantly. The league announced on Wednesday it was appealing the ruling Sue L. Robinson handed down...
Could Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick retire at the end of the 2022 season?
A prominent figure in the sports media world thinks Bill Belichick will retire following the 2022 season. Could that actually happen?. Colin Cowherd, a prominent figure in the sports media world, did a segment on his show recently. The segment was him giving his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season, and one of his predictions was that he thinks Patriots’ Head Coach Bill Belichick will retire following the 2022 season.
