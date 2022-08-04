ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colin Cowherd
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson suspension: Roger Goodell designates former New Jersey AG Peter C. Harvey to hear NFL's appeal

A day after the NFL announced it will appeal former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson's disciplinary recommendation for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the league has appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to oversee the hearing, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports. Robinson's investigation of Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and misconduct this offseason, concluded with a recommended six-game suspension. Now it's up to Harvey to determine whether Watson should face even stricter penalties, with the NFL reportedly seeking at least a full-season ban.
FanSided

Could Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick retire at the end of the 2022 season?

A prominent figure in the sports media world thinks Bill Belichick will retire following the 2022 season. Could that actually happen?. Colin Cowherd, a prominent figure in the sports media world, did a segment on his show recently. The segment was him giving his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season, and one of his predictions was that he thinks Patriots’ Head Coach Bill Belichick will retire following the 2022 season.
