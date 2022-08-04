ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Jordan ready for a new beginning in 2022

By Jack Patterson
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – “It’s hard to come back from a school, this is my first time in Georgia, hearing about a school closed the season after four games and come back and play a full season, so they’ve already won with the work they’ve been putting in the summer.”

Those are the words of new Jordan Head Football Coach Kadale Jenkins, as he aims to start a new era of Jordan Football. The Red Jackets are back in 2022, after their season was cut short in 2021 due to COVID and injuries. With the new coach comes a new spirit amongst the team, who have rallied around Coach Jenkins and are ready to get back out on the field.

It’s just a really emotional moment for me because, you know, our last season that was devastating, you know, canceling the season. It’s been a great time for coach to come in, you know, take over and we’re going to win some games this season. Definitely.

Rasean Guilford, Linebacker

Jordan will open their season against Columbus at Kinnett Stadium on August 26th.

You can watch the entire Jordan press conference from Muscogee County Media Days below.

