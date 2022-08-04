ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lind, WA

Lind Fire burns 10 homes across 2,000 acres and forces town to evacuate

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbtjt_0h5HPiaM00

LIND, Wash. — Emergency responders from across Eastern Washington have responded to Lind, a town in Adams County where 2,000 acres of land have already burned through 10 homes. The entire community has been evacuated as firefighters work to contain the flames and prevent more homes from burning.

Immediate evacuations are required for anyone living in Lind or the surrounding area. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office estimates that 10 homes have been lost in the blaze. Any community members who were forced to evacuate and need somewhere to re-group can visit the Ritzville Grade School.

The Washington Emergency Management Division has declared that the fire is burning across 2,000 acres, as of their most recent update. They have already sent additional firefighting resources to help combat the flames.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Entire town of Lind being evacuated for wildfire, structures lost

Adams County officials announced that U.S. 395 was shut down southbound from Paha Packard Rd and northbound from Cunningham Rd. However, it has since been re-opened for thru-traffic. Initial reports suggested there was a second fire near the highway, but no further details have been made public on that blaze.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office mobilized to support local firefighters in defending homes, crops and critical infrastructure. Reinforcements were requested by Chief Kevin Starring of Adams County Fire District No. 2.

At this stage of their firefighting efforts, officials have not identified the cause of this fire.

Want breaking updates on the latest wildfires in your region? Sign up for our newsletter below.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Evacuations lifted for people living near Central Ferry fire

PULLMAN, Wash. — Evacuations that were in place for 30 homes near the Riparia Fire burning in Central Ferry are now lifted. Level 2 means people should be prepared to leave. Level 3 means evacuate immediately. The fire is burning nearly four square miles near Ridpath Road south of...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire

CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
CHENEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lind, WA
Adams County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
County
Adams County, WA
FOX 11 and 41

State Fire Mobilization Authorized For Riparia Fire In Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash.- State Fire Assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Recovery Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Riparia fire near Central Ferry, Washington. The fire is currently 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, and railroads are threatened. SR 127 is closed...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Fire Threatening Adams Co Town Under Control, Firefighter Hospitalized

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is reporting the Lind Fire is contained and all evacuation notices have been lifted. The fire ignited shortly before noon Thursday and quickly burned 2,500 acres. Adams County Sheriff Dale J. Wagner said the fire destroyed 14 buildings, including six homes, and injured a firefighter.
LIND, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’

CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
CHENEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Emergency Management#Paha Packard Rd
FOX 28 Spokane

Evacuation area expands for Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. – More evacuations are now in place for the Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney. There are now Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations from the north end of Chapman lake to the south end of Johnson Lake, Badger Land on the west end and to Cheney Plaza and Grogan on the east.
CHENEY, WA
KREM2

Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ifiberone.com

Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury

6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
LIND, WA
KREM2

Fire near Williams Lake reaches 100 acres; level 3 evacuations in place

CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney. Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. At last check, the fire had reached 100 acres and was spreading quickly, according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
CHENEY, WA
kpq.com

Chipseal Work To Bring Delays on SR 17 Next Week

Drivers using State Route 17 just south of I-90 near Moses Lake should expect delays next week due to chipseal work by a Washington State Department of Transportation contractor. Work is expected Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said both the contractor and project...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County

Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
MESA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy