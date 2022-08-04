Lind Fire burns 10 homes across 2,000 acres and forces town to evacuate

LIND, Wash. — Emergency responders from across Eastern Washington have responded to Lind, a town in Adams County where 2,000 acres of land have already burned through 10 homes. The entire community has been evacuated as firefighters work to contain the flames and prevent more homes from burning.

Immediate evacuations are required for anyone living in Lind or the surrounding area. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office estimates that 10 homes have been lost in the blaze. Any community members who were forced to evacuate and need somewhere to re-group can visit the Ritzville Grade School.

The Washington Emergency Management Division has declared that the fire is burning across 2,000 acres, as of their most recent update. They have already sent additional firefighting resources to help combat the flames.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Entire town of Lind being evacuated for wildfire, structures lost

Adams County officials announced that U.S. 395 was shut down southbound from Paha Packard Rd and northbound from Cunningham Rd. However, it has since been re-opened for thru-traffic. Initial reports suggested there was a second fire near the highway, but no further details have been made public on that blaze.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office mobilized to support local firefighters in defending homes, crops and critical infrastructure. Reinforcements were requested by Chief Kevin Starring of Adams County Fire District No. 2.

At this stage of their firefighting efforts, officials have not identified the cause of this fire.

