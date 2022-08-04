ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark your calendars and vote on Aug. 9, if not before. The primary elections are happening now. Those of us who live in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District will be thanking Ron Kind this year for the 25 years he has represented us in Washington, D.C. Ron, a Democrat, has served the region and the country well.
