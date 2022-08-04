ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Jr. K is looking for a family that can play with him for the rest of his dog days

WSLS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WSLS

Leroy: This ole’ hound dog needs some lovin’

GILES, Va. – Have you ever met a dog that’ll actually hug you back? Well, now’s your chance. Leroy is a 40-pound hound dog that’ll give you all the love. This two-year-old guy has been at the Giles County Animal Shelter for over 64 days, and staff said he’s a good ole’ hound dog through and through.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rescued beagles arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a company was shut down for dozens of animal welfare violations, thousands of animals were sent to shelters across the nation – over 4,000 beagles that were bred for scientific experiments at the facility were in need of forever homes. Now, area shelters are...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon helping local children in need

ROANOKE, Va. – You can help local kids battling cancer through this radiothon. 94.9 Star Country is hosting its annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, which raises money for Carilion Children’s Hospital. Over the last 15 years, they’ve raised over $2.7 million, and the most important part is that...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 offers free meals to first responders

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke couple returns with their mission to honor Roanoke Valley first responders with a free meal. When tragedy strikes, first responders are ready to help. But the Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 is returning the favor. The organization delivered 470 meals to first responders across the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Raising monarch butterflies in your own garden

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney learned how to help protect monarch butterflies without leaving the backyard. Two weeks ago, scientists put the iconic black and orange insect on the endangered species list. However, you can help save them.
FOREST, VA
WSLS

Meet Pete, the lovebug that needs someone to cuddle him fur-ever

PEARISBURG, Va. – Don’t let his breed fool you – this 6-year-old pitbull is a lovebug who’s ready to find his home. Pete is a cuddly 55-pound hunk of love that’s been staying at the Giles County Animal Shelter for almost 400 days, and staff at the shelter said he’s their longest-tenured pet.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Memorial golf outing held in memory of little girl

ROANOKE, Va. – A life-saving legacy: the inaugural Layla Jo Walters Golf Outing teed off on Friday at the Blue Hills Gold Club in Roanoke. The fundraiser was held in honor of a baby who had a congenital heart defect and died in 2019. Matt and Kristen Walters have...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time

The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Rockbridge organizations fighting food insecurities

LEXINGTON, Va. – Food insecurity is a significant problem in the United States, and Rockbridge County leaders said that it’s the same in their area. A group of ladies is working to ensure that Rockbridge County’s people can get nutritious food to eat. “I really love to...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSET

One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
LYNCHBURG, VA

