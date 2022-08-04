Jr. K is looking for a family that can play with him for the rest of his dog days

Read on www.wsls.com
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Leroy: This ole’ hound dog needs some lovin’
GILES, Va. – Have you ever met a dog that’ll actually hug you back? Well, now’s your chance. Leroy is a 40-pound hound dog that’ll give you all the love. This two-year-old guy has been at the Giles County Animal Shelter for over 64 days, and staff said he’s a good ole’ hound dog through and through.
WSLS
Breki is breaking the mold for all stray dogs, might go breaking your heart, too
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This dog is more than ready to make his way to his new home. Meet Breki: the dog that, according to shelter staff, is breaking the mold for shelter dogs. He’s smart, knows his tricks, and is working on learning more tricks and other skills daily.
WSLS
How could you resist Mack’s big brown eyes and goofball personality?
ROANOKE, Va. – Brown eyes, big paws – how could you resist this guy?. After he was forfeited by his previous family through no fault of his own, Mack is ready to kick the shelter life for a comfy space in his forever home. Mack may be a...
WSLS
Clear the shelters: Montgomery County Animal Services looking for families to adopt fur friends
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Meet Rosie! Montgomery County Animal Services said she loves to relax on the couch and is perfect for anyone looking for a relaxed dog around the house. Rosie prefers being the only fur baby in the home is also better with older kids and prefers...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
WSLS
Rescued beagles arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a company was shut down for dozens of animal welfare violations, thousands of animals were sent to shelters across the nation – over 4,000 beagles that were bred for scientific experiments at the facility were in need of forever homes. Now, area shelters are...
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
WSLS
Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon helping local children in need
ROANOKE, Va. – You can help local kids battling cancer through this radiothon. 94.9 Star Country is hosting its annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, which raises money for Carilion Children’s Hospital. Over the last 15 years, they’ve raised over $2.7 million, and the most important part is that...
WSLS
Clear The Shelters: Lynchburg Humane Society asking for help to get blind dog a home
LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear The Shelters. All this month, 10 News will be highlighting adoptable pets to help out local shelters during a busy time of year. And the Lynchburg Humane Society has one dog that needs some extra love. Zo, a...
WDBJ7.com
Friends, family come together to continue woman’s mission after cancer death
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before her passing Jaclyn Hostetter, wanted to raise money, and spread awareness to help nurses after domestic violence led to the deaths of four Rockbridge County healthcare workers. “It makes you question things, and it makes you wonder what’s making us vulnerable to domestic violence,” said...
WSLS
Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 offers free meals to first responders
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke couple returns with their mission to honor Roanoke Valley first responders with a free meal. When tragedy strikes, first responders are ready to help. But the Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 is returning the favor. The organization delivered 470 meals to first responders across the...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Raising monarch butterflies in your own garden
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney learned how to help protect monarch butterflies without leaving the backyard. Two weeks ago, scientists put the iconic black and orange insect on the endangered species list. However, you can help save them.
WSLS
Meet Pete, the lovebug that needs someone to cuddle him fur-ever
PEARISBURG, Va. – Don’t let his breed fool you – this 6-year-old pitbull is a lovebug who’s ready to find his home. Pete is a cuddly 55-pound hunk of love that’s been staying at the Giles County Animal Shelter for almost 400 days, and staff at the shelter said he’s their longest-tenured pet.
WSLS
Memorial golf outing held in memory of little girl
ROANOKE, Va. – A life-saving legacy: the inaugural Layla Jo Walters Golf Outing teed off on Friday at the Blue Hills Gold Club in Roanoke. The fundraiser was held in honor of a baby who had a congenital heart defect and died in 2019. Matt and Kristen Walters have...
chathamstartribune.com
Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time
The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
WSLS
Lynchburg back-to-school event to provide free school supplies, shoes, haircuts
LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday, there will be a special back-to-school event to help families get the supplies they need. One Community, One Voice is sponsoring the free event at the University of Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with fun activities and prizes, they’ll be handing...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSLS
Local businesses celebrate shopping local during Steppin’ Out
BLACKSBURG, Va. – People are showing up and “steppin’ out” for the 41st Annual Steppin’ Out Festival in Blacksburg. Over 200 vendors were at the event, but one local business owner remembers a time when Steppin’ Out looked a little different. For John Kline...
WSLS
Rockbridge organizations fighting food insecurities
LEXINGTON, Va. – Food insecurity is a significant problem in the United States, and Rockbridge County leaders said that it’s the same in their area. A group of ladies is working to ensure that Rockbridge County’s people can get nutritious food to eat. “I really love to...
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
