Sunday Edition: Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Robert Spendlove on inflation and Utah’s economy

A former undercover CIA officer who later worked as chief policy director for the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill, Evan McMullin was an entrenched Republican. But when Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, McMullin left the party and forged a last-minute presidential bid as an independent. He didn't even win his home state of Utah, but he knew from talking to voters that many were discouraged by the political climate too.

