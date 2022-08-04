Sunday Edition: Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Robert Spendlove on inflation and Utah’s economy

Read on ksltv.com
RESULTS: Arizona Republicans compete to take on Sen. Mark Kelly
Republicans will select their nominee to take on Sen. Mark Kelly, while a few key races could play a major role in determining who controls the House.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working
A former undercover CIA officer who later worked as chief policy director for the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill, Evan McMullin was an entrenched Republican. But when Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, McMullin left the party and forged a last-minute presidential bid as an independent. He didn't even win his home state of Utah, but he knew from talking to voters that many were discouraged by the political climate too.
Rusty Bowers, a Jan. 6 committee star witness, loses GOP primary in Arizona
Rusty Bowers, the Republican speaker of the Arizona House who delivered gripping testimony earlier this summer to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, lost his bid for a state Senate seat Tuesday to a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, NBC News projected. Armed with Trump's...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, could be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee: Rep. Liz Cheney
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas could face a subpoena from the special House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol if she does not answer questions voluntarily, the panel’s Republican co-chairwoman said Sunday. The panel wants to ask Ginni Thomas about her...
Pro-impeachment Rep. Dan Newhouse beats Trump-backed GOP Washington primary foe
Rep. Dan Newhouse survived the first round of a Republican primary challenge in Washington's 4th Congressional District on Friday, advancing to the November ballot in a race that was a test of political fortunes for GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Blake Masters, ultra-MAGA Republican who blamed gun violence on ‘Black people,’ wins Arizona Senate primary
Blake Masters, an ultra-MAGA candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the marquee GOP Senate primary in Arizona Tuesday night, setting up a general-election showdown with his more traditional Democratic rival that will test whether the way to win a key swing state in 2022 is by channeling the animosities of the far right — or by trying to appeal to a broader coalition.
This Trump-backed candidate is vying to defeat Liz Cheney in a heated Republican primary for Wyoming's sole congressional seat
Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman to defeat his critic, Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman is a longtime lawyer in Wyoming and a former Never Trumper who once supported Cheney. The closely watched Republican primary is on August 16.
Liz Cheney Calls Out Tom Cotton For Criticizing Jan. 6 Hearings Without Watching Them
"Here’s a tip: actually watching them before rendering judgment is more consistent with 'Anglo-American jurisprudence,'" Cheney wrote on Twitter.
Rep Owens, Sen Scott introduce legislation to combat COVID learning loss
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Burgess Owens and Sen. Tim Scott introduced legislation in the U.S. House and Senate this week to combat learning loss incurred during COVID. Owens, R-Utah, introduced the Raising Expectations with Child Opportunity Vouchers for Educational Recovery (RECOVER) Act in the House on Friday, which would allow unspent funds from the American Rescue Plan to be used to issue child opportunity scholarships directly to parents.
Democrats are working to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to yes on Manchin-backed climate, health, and tax bill
As Senate Democrats prepare to start voting on their in-progress climate, health care, and tax package this week, they are facing two big wild cards: the Senate parliamentarian and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the only member of the Democratic caucus who has not publicly backed the legislation. The package, the...
Where does Mitt Romney stand on proposed law to protect same-sex marriage?
Utahns dropped off hundreds of signatures at Sen. Mitt Romney’s Salt Lake City office Monday urging him to vote for a bill that would protect same-sex marriage. The Human Rights Commission organized the effort, which also includes phone calls and letters, to get the Republican senator to support the Respect for Marriage Act.
GOP congressman on Michigan primary: ‘Trump came in guns a blazing’
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) says he is unlikely to pick an election denier when deciding who to support in the midterm elections. He adds candidates like Tudor Dixon were able to rise through the polls because of former President Trump’s support.Aug. 4, 2022.
What’s in Democrats’ big bill? Climate, health care, savings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Not as robust as the $4 trillion proposal President Joe Biden once envisioned to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems, the Democrats’ compromise of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is still a substantial undertaking, and on track for Senate passage Sunday.
Are Arizona’s Trump voters still stewing over 2020?
Arizonans are still waiting for the full results of the state’s Republican gubernatorial race. As of Wednesday evening Donald Trump-backed candidate Kari Lake was still slightly ahead of Karrin Taylor Robson, but the race was much closer than expected. While polls showed tightening in the final days before the vote, Lake was still considered the clear front-runner.
Rep. McMorris Rodgers readies for town hall, fights dam breaching
(The Center Square) - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, invites area residents to a town hall next week for a dialogue about current events and issues of importance to them. “A Conversation with Cathy” takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Centennial...
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page...
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
