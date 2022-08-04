Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies

Read on www.kltv.com
60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
Police asking for public’s help locating missing Kilgore man
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an autistic man who walked away from his home. Brandon Fagans, 33, walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive on Aug. 5 according to a message from the police. He is believed to be on foot and wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a ball cap.
Sheriff Reports Recovery of Dirt Bike
August 5, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a Yamaha dirt bike that was stolen off CR 1012 in Center on July 25, 2022. Investigator Chad Hooper followed leads and successfully recovered the bike on August 1, and returned it to the owner on August 2.
Shelby County Jail cited for fire alarm, licensing
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Shelby County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill. One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission...
Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for ATM thieves
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 15, 2022, and isn't related to the current story. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify two individuals who were seen attempting to rob an ATM overnight. On the morning...
2 Crockett 19-year-olds arrested for suspected meth
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two Crockett 19-year-olds were arrested Tuesday morning on possession charges after officers said they found suspected meth while conducting a traffic stop. Officers said they found a loaded syringe with suspected meth and a clear baggie of suspected meth after obtaining probable cause to search a Dodge Durango during a traffic […]
Lufkin man arrested for about 1 pound of drugs, guns, stolen credit cards
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police said they arrested a felon in possession of guns, drugs and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, failed to properly use a turn signal in the 1700 block of...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police arrested a felon allegedly in possession of guns, drugs, and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of South First Street. Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, is charged with two counts of...
‘How would you feel if I shot the place up’: Man arrested, accused of pointing pistol at East Texas store clerk
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Texarkana after a convenience store clerk told police he pointed a gun at her, and threatened to “shoot up” the store. Police said they were called to the store on the 1600 block of Robinson Road on July 29, but the man had already left. The […]
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
Trinity County Jail cited for overcrowding, meals
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Trinity County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Jail was over capacity in multiple occupancy cells. Only two meals served in a 24-hour period. Sheriff Woody Wallace said it is time for a new...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Henderson police seeking public’s help in search for missing woman
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Betty Rowland (Pemberton). She was last seen on Monday, Aug. 1, driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma, the department said. According to police, Rowland may be suffering from an episode of dementia and may be in a confused state. […]
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man was killed
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday it is investigating after a man was killed. The homicide took place in the 200 block of Dudley Road. The victim is Brian Lafeyett Brown, who is 36-years-old. Please contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 936-634-3331 or crime stoppers with any […]
Lufkin Police offer school zone safety refresher for parents, children
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As summer comes to an end and school is about to begin, it’s easy for drivers to forget about school zones. With kids back in school come students on foot when the bell rings at the end of the day. Being alert and aware in...
5 arrested in Kilgore after search warrant reveals drugs, firearm at scene
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people on Wednesday after executing a search warrant and seized a reported stolen vehicle, suspected meth and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from the scene. Five were arrested at the scene on CR 170 during the warrant execution, and were transported to Rusk […]
SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
