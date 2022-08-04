ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kltv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County

TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Police asking for public’s help locating missing Kilgore man

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an autistic man who walked away from his home. Brandon Fagans, 33, walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive on Aug. 5 according to a message from the police. He is believed to be on foot and wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a ball cap.
KILGORE, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Reports Recovery of Dirt Bike

August 5, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a Yamaha dirt bike that was stolen off CR 1012 in Center on July 25, 2022. Investigator Chad Hooper followed leads and successfully recovered the bike on August 1, and returned it to the owner on August 2.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Nacogdoches County, TX
Crime & Safety
KLTV

Shelby County Jail cited for fire alarm, licensing

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Shelby County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill. One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for ATM thieves

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 15, 2022, and isn't related to the current story. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify two individuals who were seen attempting to rob an ATM overnight. On the morning...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 Crockett 19-year-olds arrested for suspected meth

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two Crockett 19-year-olds were arrested Tuesday morning on possession charges after officers said they found suspected meth while conducting a traffic stop. Officers said they found a loaded syringe with suspected meth and a clear baggie of suspected meth after obtaining probable cause to search a Dodge Durango during a traffic […]
CROCKETT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Sheriff S Office
KLTV

Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police arrested a felon allegedly in possession of guns, drugs, and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of South First Street. Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, is charged with two counts of...
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
NECHES, TX
KLTV

Trinity County Jail cited for overcrowding, meals

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Trinity County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Jail was over capacity in multiple occupancy cells. Only two meals served in a 24-hour period. Sheriff Woody Wallace said it is time for a new...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
POLK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy