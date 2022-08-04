ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sunday Edition: Losing Trust in U.S. institutions; Utah Gun Laws & School Safety; Record-high Gas Prices in Utah

By KSL TV
KSLTV
 2 days ago
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Utah

If you have been to Utah before then you know that this state has a lot of amazing places that can be explored. No matter how you prefer to spend your holidays, you will most likely find something for your liking in Utah because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. But you don't have to take my word for it - go to Utah and see it for yourself. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Utah that are great choices for both short vacations, like a weekend getaway, but are also amazing options for longer vacations. Here's what made it on the list:
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah DWR bans target shooting as high fire danger continues

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Fire danger remains high across northern Utah, which is why the Division of Wildlife Resources is tightening restrictions in some of the areas they manage. It doesn’t take much to spark a flame at many of the Wildlife Management Areas, or WMAs. It’s why...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
Person
Rick Larsen
KSLTV

Colorado man dead after UTV accident in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A man from Colorado is dead after a UTV accident Saturday afternoon. According to Beaver County Sheriffs, the 79-year-old man was found dead near Big Johns Flat in the Tushar Mountains around 12:05 p.m. Police said he was with a group of other riders on...
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
KSLTV

Sunday Edition: Republican Primary Election Debates; Roe v. Wade impact in Utah; Drought Conditions outlook

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with Erik Nielsen from the Utah Debate Commission to talk about the upcoming primary election debates in June. It comes as the Utah GOP announces they’re considering breaking from the independent commission to set up its own debates. Senator Dan McCay also joins Doug on the program. They discuss the Supreme Court leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. What does the leak mean and what impact will it have on Utahns? Sen. McCay talks to Doug about the so-called “trigger law” that would go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Doug also discusses Utah’s current drought conditions with drought coordinator Laura Haskell as many cities are implementing watering restrictions. Laura talks about conserving water and the “slow the flow” program.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Addressing Utah’s high rape rate

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s rate of violent crime rate is notably lower than the national average, except in one category — rape.  Utah is one of the top ten states with the highest number of rapes per capita. This is just one of the many findings from the Utah State University’s Utah Women and Leadership […]
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
MESQUITE, NV

