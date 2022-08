LOS ANGELES – Actress Anne Heche was critically injured after crashing her car into a Los Angeles-area home on Friday, multiple reports say. According to KNBC, the crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Authorities in LA said the driver, who was identified as Heche, was speeding down a residential street and zoomed 30-feet into a home. The vehicle Heche was apparently driving in was also engulfed in flames.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO