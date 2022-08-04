UPDATED: Portion of Arlington under Flash Flood Warning

Read on www.arlnow.com
Lane closures coming to section of Columbia Pike
A section of Columbia Pike will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting next week. The lane closure, which is set to start Monday and stretch into January 2023, will run about a third of a mile from S. Wakefield Street to S. George Mason Drive. It will help make way for latest phase of the Columbia Pike Multimodal Street Improvements project.
Morning Notes
First Day of School Three Weeks Away –” It seems as if summer just started, but before you know it, the 2022-23 school year in Arlington will be starting. The first day of classes for Arlington Public Schools is Monday, Aug. 29.” [Patch]. Pet Adoptions Down Slightly...
Restaurants and other local businesses currently listed for sale in Arlington
Being a small business owner is tough and sometimes, for any number of reasons, you need to sell what you’ve built. Even a large and affluent market like Arlington is no exception, with plenty of business turnover in a given year, especially among retail-level consumer businesses like restaurants and personal services.
Covid cases dropping in Arlington, though county remains in CDC ‘medium’ level
Don’t look now but Covid cases are declining in Arlington. The average daily reported case rate in the county is currently around 90, down from 184 on Memorial Day. At the same time, the number of PCR tests performed in Arlington, as reported by the Virginia Dept. of Health, is also dropping and thus keeping the local test positivity rate high: just over 22%.
Arlington eateries gearing up for summer Restaurant Week
The annual summer Restaurant Week is a week away. The regional event will be held between Monday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 21 and is currently set to feature nearly a dozen Arlington restaurants. During the event, the participating restaurants are expected to offer lunches for $25 and dinners for...
JUST IN: Arlington officer arrested after alleged off-duty assault
(Updated at 2:20 p.m.) An Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with seriously injuring a woman while off duty. The alleged assault happened early Friday morning at two separate locations along Columbia Pike in Arlington. The police department says the 34-year-old officer and the woman knew each other, though their exact relationship was not described.
OAR developing a gender-responsive re-entry program
Alexandria, Virginia- OAR is a local non-profit that supports individuals impacted by the criminal legal system on their journey to rejoining their community and families. The organization is now raising money for the state’s first gender-responsive re-entry program. Individuals who identify as female have a different set of needs...
ACPD: Man stole alcohol from convenience store, then threw it at employee
A man upset that he couldn’t buy alcohol before 6 a.m. allegedly stole it by force and then threw some of it at a store employee. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, at the 7-Eleven at 2001 Clarendon Blvd in Courthouse. An “unknown male suspect entered into the...
DoD says drone seen flying near Pentagon was ‘security exercise’
The beacon of light in the Arlington sky early Sunday morning wasn’t a UFO, but an authorized Pentagon drone flight. At about 2:41 a.m. this past Sunday (Aug. 7) morning, some people spotted a dot of light hovering above the general vicinity of Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon.
Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation welcomes beagles from Envigo facility
Special invitation to the media: If you would like to MEET the beagles in person at our Rescue Care Center in Falls Church, Va., please contact LDCRF Executive Director Dawn Wallace at (703) 307-7706 or [email protected]. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation assists work of Humane...
