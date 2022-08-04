ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

UPDATED: Portion of Arlington under Flash Flood Warning

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 5 days ago
arlnow.com

Lane closures coming to section of Columbia Pike

A section of Columbia Pike will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting next week. The lane closure, which is set to start Monday and stretch into January 2023, will run about a third of a mile from S. Wakefield Street to S. George Mason Drive. It will help make way for latest phase of the Columbia Pike Multimodal Street Improvements project.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

First Day of School Three Weeks Away –” It seems as if summer just started, but before you know it, the 2022-23 school year in Arlington will be starting. The first day of classes for Arlington Public Schools is Monday, Aug. 29.” [Patch]. Pet Adoptions Down Slightly...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Covid cases dropping in Arlington, though county remains in CDC ‘medium’ level

Don’t look now but Covid cases are declining in Arlington. The average daily reported case rate in the county is currently around 90, down from 184 on Memorial Day. At the same time, the number of PCR tests performed in Arlington, as reported by the Virginia Dept. of Health, is also dropping and thus keeping the local test positivity rate high: just over 22%.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Arlington eateries gearing up for summer Restaurant Week

The annual summer Restaurant Week is a week away. The regional event will be held between Monday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 21 and is currently set to feature nearly a dozen Arlington restaurants. During the event, the participating restaurants are expected to offer lunches for $25 and dinners for...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Arlington officer arrested after alleged off-duty assault

(Updated at 2:20 p.m.) An Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with seriously injuring a woman while off duty. The alleged assault happened early Friday morning at two separate locations along Columbia Pike in Arlington. The police department says the 34-year-old officer and the woman knew each other, though their exact relationship was not described.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

OAR developing a gender-responsive re-entry program

Alexandria, Virginia- OAR is a local non-profit that supports individuals impacted by the criminal legal system on their journey to rejoining their community and families. The organization is now raising money for the state’s first gender-responsive re-entry program. Individuals who identify as female have a different set of needs...
