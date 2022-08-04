Read on www.wxxv25.com
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
WLOX
Ocean Springs statue recovered in damaged condition; police searching for suspects
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the recovery of the Miner’s Toy Store statue, Ocean Springs Police Department is asking for assistance in locating two people believed to have stolen the statue from downtown Ocean Springs. The statue was found damaged at two recycling shops on the coast. David...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
thegazebogazette.com
Juvenile Arrested at Harrison Central for Gun Possession
On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 15 year old Juvenile who resides in Gulfport, Mississippi for Possession of a Weapon on School Property. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Harrison Central High...
WPMI
Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach PD: Foley woman arrested after leaving fentanyl wrapped in money in front of police department
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Twenty-six-year-old Sarah Dailey now facing serious charges after an incident in front of the Orange Beach Police Department. Police say they have surveillance video of Dailey dropping a folded-up dollar in the grass Sunday morning. An officer found it later that evening. “He went to...
Picayune Item
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash
Slidell – Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
thegazebogazette.com
Sheriff Arrests Suspect for Grand Larceny in Rural Pass Christian
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested suspect; Brandon Cutrer, who resides in Gulfport for one felony count of Grand Larceny in rural Pass Christian. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Heritage Lane, Pass Christian for a report...
wbrz.com
One killed, three injured when car slammed into dump truck on I-10 in Slidell, State Police says
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man was killed early Saturday morning when the car he was riding in rear-ended a dump truck on I-10 in Slidell. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on I-10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Miss.
WLOX
Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi
Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi
WLOX
Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening took the life of a beloved 31-year-old Jackson County teacher, but left behind a legacy of love. The family of Anna Logan is grieving her loss but celebrating a life well lived. Anna’s life was all out and non-stop.
NOLA.com
Unrestrained passenger dies in I-10 crash near Slidell
An unrestrained passenger was killed early Saturday when his sedan crashed into a dump truck on Interstate 10 near Slidell. The St. Tammany Parish coroner's office identified the victim as Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Louisiana State Police said Rapp was riding in the back seat of a 2021...
WLOX
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Fatal Mobile shooting was misunderstanding – ‘We’re girls! We’re girls!’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A barrage of gunfire that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in May appears to have occurred as a result of a misunderstanding, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Mobile police Detective Glenn Barton testified at a preliminary hearing that the victim’s 15-year-old aunt, who was...
Mississippi Press
Mobile man pleads guilty to shooting Moss Point police dog
GULFPORT, Mississippi -- A Mobile, Ala., man has entered a guilty plea to federal charges he shot a Moss Point police dog during a pursuit on March 29. Richard J. McGuire, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of animal crushing, defined as conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury. He also pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD arrest man on one count of murder
On August 3, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 42-year-old Christopher Anthony Moore on one count of Murder. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 15000 block of St. Charles Street, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
wxxv25.com
Fight Night Boxing event Saturday at the Jackson County Civic Center
Boxing is coming to Pascagoula. Saturday night at the Jackson County Civic Center, Black Royalty LLC and SAPromotions are putting on a Fight Night event. Their goal is to give local prospects exposure and bring excitement about the sport to South Mississippi. Along with giving young athletes exposure, they say...
14-year-old killed in Mobile by three men was an innocent bystander, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 14-year-old who was killed in Mobile by three men back on May 31 was an innocent bystander and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to testimony given by a detective on Wednesday morning. Ciara Jackson, 14, had just gotten to Mobile three days before […]
WLOX
Happening Now: First Friday in Moss Point
Happening Now: First Friday in Moss Point
