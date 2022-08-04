ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

WDAM-TV

Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
SLIDELL, LA
thegazebogazette.com

Juvenile Arrested at Harrison Central for Gun Possession

On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 15 year old Juvenile who resides in Gulfport, Mississippi for Possession of a Weapon on School Property. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Harrison Central High...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Gautier, MS
WPMI

Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
MOBILE, AL
Picayune Item

thegazebogazette.com

Sheriff Arrests Suspect for Grand Larceny in Rural Pass Christian

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested suspect; Brandon Cutrer, who resides in Gulfport for one felony count of Grand Larceny in rural Pass Christian. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Heritage Lane, Pass Christian for a report...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi

There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
BILOXI, MS
NOLA.com

Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Mississippi Press

Mobile man pleads guilty to shooting Moss Point police dog

GULFPORT, Mississippi -- A Mobile, Ala., man has entered a guilty plea to federal charges he shot a Moss Point police dog during a pursuit on March 29. Richard J. McGuire, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of animal crushing, defined as conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury. He also pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport PD arrest man on one count of murder

On August 3, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 42-year-old Christopher Anthony Moore on one count of Murder. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 15000 block of St. Charles Street, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Fight Night Boxing event Saturday at the Jackson County Civic Center

Boxing is coming to Pascagoula. Saturday night at the Jackson County Civic Center, Black Royalty LLC and SAPromotions are putting on a Fight Night event. Their goal is to give local prospects exposure and bring excitement about the sport to South Mississippi. Along with giving young athletes exposure, they say...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Happening Now: First Friday in Moss Point

No, Tiger Stadium doesn’t have a full kitchen on its turf, but don’t be confused if you hear a little dessert talk on the sidelines. Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening...
MOSS POINT, MS

