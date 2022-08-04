ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

Great response from pilots, public for Russellville Airport grand re-opening

There was a traffic jam at the Russellville Municipal Airport Saturday morning and Russellville Mayor David Grissom couldn't have been happier. With more than 25 aircraft on-site for the airport's grand reopening, it was a busy day for event organizers. “I've never seen this many airplanes at the Russellville Airport,...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Colbert County, AL
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home during a reported barricade situation on Tuesday. Brenda Brown, the homeowner, said authorities were looking for her son, Toney Brown. She says her son was not home when the SWAT team arrived. She said she offered to take authorities through her home, but police still used force to search through it.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
Florence Hosts Back-to-School Giveaway

Kids across the country already returning to school after the summer break. For many parents and guardians, buying school supplies can be a struggle. Here is a look at how some kids in florence are getting their supplies for free.
FLORENCE, AL
Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'

WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Limestone Co. Sheriff has a suspect in custody following stand-off

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. We’ve now learned that this began as a shooting call on Saturday afternoon. Deputies on the scene tell WAFF 48 that someone entered the home, and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner then barricaded himself in the home with his family when law enforcement arrived. Investigators are not commenting on why this happened. But, deputies tell us the man let children and a woman go. He surrendered without incident a short time later.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-06 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Limestone; Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntsville International Airport, or near Madison, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, Mooresville and Belle Mina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Colbert County Man Dies in Fatal Crash

A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY NIGHT JUST SOUTH OF TUSCUMBIA HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A COLBERT COUNTY MAN. MEDIA SOURCES REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON UNDERWOOD MOUTAIN ROAD AROUND 8 PM. SHANNON R TURBERVILLE, 24, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE AFTER THE 2004 FORD MUSTANG HE WAS DRIVING LEFT THE ROADWAY AND FLIPPED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who is accused of selling narcotics in the community. Throughout the month of July, the Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints regarding drug sales in the 100 block of 5th Ave. SW. According to the Decatur Police Department, Kendrick...
DECATUR, AL
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL

