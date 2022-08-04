Read on whnt.com
Resident says administrators have refused to fix housing issues
Multiple residents at the Tuscumbia Heights apartments have told News 19 that administrators are refusing to help them fix the issues in their housing.
franklinfreepress.net
Great response from pilots, public for Russellville Airport grand re-opening
There was a traffic jam at the Russellville Municipal Airport Saturday morning and Russellville Mayor David Grissom couldn't have been happier. With more than 25 aircraft on-site for the airport's grand reopening, it was a busy day for event organizers. “I've never seen this many airplanes at the Russellville Airport,...
WAAY-TV
Athens clarifies policy on city vehicle use after residents voice concerns over possible violations
It's been two months since Athens residents first brought their concerns about the city's vehicle use policy to WAAY 31. Those concerns were in part prompted by a recent trip in which the mayor drove a city vehicle across state lines to see a baseball game with family. It was...
Participants of the World’s Longest Yard Sale talk about traffic safety
The World's Longest Yard Sale stretches through several counties in Alabama, bringing a lot of traffic to county roads that are usually quiet, and the increase in traffic can create dangerous road conditions.
1 injured after 18-wheeler overturns in Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.
WAFF
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home during a reported barricade situation on Tuesday. Brenda Brown, the homeowner, said authorities were looking for her son, Toney Brown. She says her son was not home when the SWAT team arrived. She said she offered to take authorities through her home, but police still used force to search through it.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama church helping those who choose life
Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
AG’s office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
WHNT-TV
Florence Hosts Back-to-School Giveaway
Kids across the country already returning to school after the summer break. For many parents and guardians, buying school supplies can be a struggle. Here is a look at how some kids in florence are getting their supplies for free.
Authorities release identity of man killed in house fire
The Florence Fire Service has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire on July 30.
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
WAAY-TV
Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'
WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
WAFF
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest; State revoked his release
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet. Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session. Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there.
Cherokee man killed in Colbert County wreck
The wreck occurred on Underwood Mountain Road, around six miles south of Tuscumbia.
WAFF
Limestone Co. Sheriff has a suspect in custody following stand-off
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. We’ve now learned that this began as a shooting call on Saturday afternoon. Deputies on the scene tell WAFF 48 that someone entered the home, and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner then barricaded himself in the home with his family when law enforcement arrived. Investigators are not commenting on why this happened. But, deputies tell us the man let children and a woman go. He surrendered without incident a short time later.
WAFF
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Limestone; Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntsville International Airport, or near Madison, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, Mooresville and Belle Mina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
radio7media.com
Colbert County Man Dies in Fatal Crash
A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY NIGHT JUST SOUTH OF TUSCUMBIA HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A COLBERT COUNTY MAN. MEDIA SOURCES REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON UNDERWOOD MOUTAIN ROAD AROUND 8 PM. SHANNON R TURBERVILLE, 24, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE AFTER THE 2004 FORD MUSTANG HE WAS DRIVING LEFT THE ROADWAY AND FLIPPED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
WAFF
Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who is accused of selling narcotics in the community. Throughout the month of July, the Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints regarding drug sales in the 100 block of 5th Ave. SW. According to the Decatur Police Department, Kendrick...
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
