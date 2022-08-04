ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What's next for Mississippi State?

Over the course of last weekend, Mississippi State picked up four big commitments towards the 2023 signing class. That robust weekend swells the number of Bulldog commitments to thirteen. The recruiting job for this cycle is nearly half way done. The December signing period for 2022 begins on December 21st and runs through December 23rd. Coach Mike Leach and his staff will host several prospects on official visits over the course of the fall in advance of those signings.
STARKVILLE, MS
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Pre Camp Injury Report

The University of Georgia is exactly one month away from the start of the 2022 college football season, and with that comes the start of fall camp.  Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Thursday to preview the season and provided several updates on injury reports.  Tate Ratledge, ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Tate, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
AthlonSports.com

Report: Auburn Quarterback Arrested This Thursday Morning

We have troubling news to share out of the SEC. A projected starting quarterback was arrested this Thursday morning, according to a report. Projected Auburn starting quarterback T.J. Finley, the former LSU signal caller, was arrested this Thursday morning. He was charged with attempting to elude police. More details are...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#Smart#Dl

Comments / 0

Community Policy