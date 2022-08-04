Read on www.newsobserver.com
What's next for Mississippi State?
Over the course of last weekend, Mississippi State picked up four big commitments towards the 2023 signing class. That robust weekend swells the number of Bulldog commitments to thirteen. The recruiting job for this cycle is nearly half way done. The December signing period for 2022 begins on December 21st and runs through December 23rd. Coach Mike Leach and his staff will host several prospects on official visits over the course of the fall in advance of those signings.
JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Pre Camp Injury Report
The University of Georgia is exactly one month away from the start of the 2022 college football season, and with that comes the start of fall camp. Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Thursday to preview the season and provided several updates on injury reports. Tate Ratledge, ...
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
Kirby Smart’s $112.5M UGA Contract Contains Massive Guarantees
The recently signed deal puts the Georgia football coach under contract through 2031.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on freshman linebacker EJ Lightsey
Back in February, Georgia signee EJ Lightsey endured a very scary situation when he was shot multiple times in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Lightsey in March, and on Thursday, Smart had more positive things to say. Smart told reporters Thursday...
Report: Auburn Quarterback Arrested This Thursday Morning
We have troubling news to share out of the SEC. A projected starting quarterback was arrested this Thursday morning, according to a report. Projected Auburn starting quarterback T.J. Finley, the former LSU signal caller, was arrested this Thursday morning. He was charged with attempting to elude police. More details are...
Florida Gators EDGE Commit TJ Searcy Shuts Down Recruitment, ‘I’m Locked In'
Florida Gators defensive line commit TJ Searcy had plenty of positive energy when catching up with AllGators at Friday Night Lights.
Watch: Georgia football returning for preseason camp
The Georgia Bulldogs are ready for another season. Georgia football is coming off winning the 2021 national championship, but that won’t stop the 2022 edition of the Dawgs from being hungry. Georgia starts preseason practice on Aug. 4. Several Bulldogs like defensive back Tykee Smith, guard Tate Ratledge, and...
Georgia Bulldogs open camp; defending college football champs 'ready to grind,' says head coach Kirby Smart
Defending champion Georgia opened camp on Thursday with coach Kirby Smart telling reporters, "Our guys are ready to grind." Smart didn't dwell on any possible hangover from last season's success or the need to make up for all the production the team lost to the NFL. The Bulldogs had 15...
Kirby Smart Says the Last Thing He’s Worried About is Oregon Right Now
What's important now for Kirby Smart and Georgia?
Kirby Smart Names Two Freshmen Linemen That Will Need to Play Early
It's hard enough to make a real contribution as a true freshman in the SEC, but at a place where they recruit like Georgia, it becomes that much more difficult. Though, for some members of the 2022 class, they could be called upon early in their freshmen years. Most particularly at positions where ...
