Over the course of last weekend, Mississippi State picked up four big commitments towards the 2023 signing class. That robust weekend swells the number of Bulldog commitments to thirteen. The recruiting job for this cycle is nearly half way done. The December signing period for 2022 begins on December 21st and runs through December 23rd. Coach Mike Leach and his staff will host several prospects on official visits over the course of the fall in advance of those signings.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO