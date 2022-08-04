ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacation-inspired frosty drink doubles up for popsicles

By Anne Willhoit
Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2maym6_0h5HOfKc00

We left our homestead and comfort zone and did some traveling this summer. We did all the requisite travel types of things — met new people, learned new things, maneuvered tricky transportation — but, of course, we also tried to take in as many tastes as possible.

It was the snacks and drinks, treats outside of regular meal times, that made the most impression on me. What a ridiculous luxury to stop what you're doing on a hot day and prioritize only sitting still and drinking a frosty drink. When I got home, I worked up this recipe based on the memories and flavors of our trip. Try it out and add a little vacation to your day. It makes a lot, so you can use any leftover to make popsicles for a quick future fix.

Coconut lemonade with the possibility of popsicles

For lemon simple syrup:

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup lemon juice (1 large lemon)

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

Lemon rind from juiced lemon

DIRECTIONS

1. In a small saucepan, mix lemon juice, sugar and water.

2. Slice the spent lemons into a few pieces and add those to the mix.

3. Stir and bring to a boil over medium-high. Let boil for three minutes. Strain. Chill. (Double or triple this syrup if you anticipate making this more than once or have other uses, like cocktails. It'll keep, sealed, in the refrigerator for months.)

To make the drink or popsicles:

INGREDIENTS

1 can coconut milk

1/2 cup lemon juice (2 large lemons)

1/2 cup lemon simple syrup

1 cup strawberries, washed and hulled

2-2 1/2 cups ice cubes

DIRECTIONS

1. To a blender, add the coconut milk, lemon juice, syrup and fruit.

2. Blend well on high. Add in the ice and continue to blend.

3. For a drink, serve in a frosty glass with a big, fat straw.

4. For popsicles, pour any left over into popsicle molds or improvise with disposable cups and sticks. Freeze for a couple of hours.

Anne Willhoit is an educator, community volunteer, and enthusiastic baker who likes to create recipes that use from-scratch techniques and are inspired by local, seasonal ingredients. Find her on Instagram at @aawillhoit or drop her an inquiry at FromScratchKS@gmail.com.

Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

